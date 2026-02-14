Your tip
Investigators Say Masked Suspect’s Jacket and Gear May Lead to Arrest in Case Rocking Savannah Guthrie's Family

image of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Clothing clues may crack the case as authorities trace the suspect’s gear in the mystery rocking Savannah Guthrie's family.

Profile Image

Feb. 14 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Investigators believe the key to solving the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie may lie in something surprisingly ordinary: the clothing worn by the masked suspect caught on surveillance video, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Law enforcement sources say every visible detail — from a reflective-striped jacket to a bulging backpack and dangling holster — is now being meticulously analyzed as authorities work to identify the person seen outside the Tucson home in the early morning hours.

Reviewing the Footage

image of The suspect was seen tampering with the doorbell camera at Nancy Guthrie's home.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The suspect was seen tampering with the doorbell camera at Nancy Guthrie's home.

According to retired agents who reviewed the footage, even generic, big-box store items can leave behind a trail.

"They'll determine where that holster, that backpack, that weapon can be purchased," said Lance Leising, a retired supervisory special agent, told Daily Mail. "They're going to identify the exact make and model, figure out where it's sold, pull the video, and see who walked out with it."

Examining the Clothing

image of Investigators studied the reflective jacket for clues.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Investigators studied the reflective jacket for clues.

The suspect appeared to be wearing a fleece or windbreaker-style jacket with reflective detailing; a feature experts say can dramatically narrow down potential brands. Stitching patterns, zipper placement and seam design could all help investigators pinpoint the manufacturer.

The backpack may prove even more significant. Analysts say the 25-liter-style bag, which appeared full and tightly packed, resembles models widely sold at national retailers. Former FBI Behavioral Science Unit chief Greg Vecchi noted the way the bag was worn and weighted could also offer behavioral clues about the suspect's preparation.

The ski mask, gloves and front-positioned firearm holster are also under scrutiny. Experts have debated whether the holster appears improperly worn, suggesting the suspect may not be an experienced gun owner. Meanwhile, gloves, possibly nitrile-dipped work gloves, were clearly used to avoid leaving fingerprints.

A black latex glove found roughly 1.5 miles from the scene could represent a critical break if DNA is recovered.

Major Development

image of The bulging backpack may hold key evidence.
Source: NBC

The bulging backpack may hold key evidence.

Authorities are now tracing potential retail transactions, examining distribution chains, and reviewing surveillance footage from stores that may have sold the items. Even cash purchases can sometimes be linked through in-store video.

Officials at the FBI have described the footage as a major development, offering the first clear look at the suspect in the case that has shaken the family of TODAY show co-host Savannah Guthrie.

Two Week-Long Disappearance

image of Gloves were worn to avoid leaving fingerprints.
Source: NBC

Gloves were worn to avoid leaving fingerprints.

Nancy, 84, was last seen at her home on January 31 and reported missing the following day. Authorities have confirmed that the blood found on her porch belonged to her and believe she was taken against her will.

Investigators say the suspect may have attempted to appear anonymous by wearing ordinary, widely available gear. But experts insist that "ordinary" often leaves a paper trail.

