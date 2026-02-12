Nancy Guthrie Abduction Latest: FBI Search Scrubland Near Missing 84-Year-Old's Home Looking for Items 'Tossed from a Car' After Black Glove Discovery

Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, were the last people to see Nancy, who visited their home for dinner on January 31.

The search comes after authorities found a black glove similar to the one her kidnapper wore in the chilling doorbell camera footage from the night of her abduction.

It's understood the lone glove, found lying in a small shrub located about 1.5 miles from Nancy's home in the Catalina Foothills section of Tucso, was bagged up and taken by authorities, who remained tight-lipped about who the glove may belong to.

The day before, the FBI released the first video of the possible suspect, an armed man seen wearing a ski mask and heavy gloves who was attempting to disable Savannah 84-year-old mom's Nest doorbell camera shortly before she was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home.