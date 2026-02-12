Nancy Guthrie Abduction Latest: FBI Search Scrubland Near Missing 84-Year-Old's Home Looking for Items 'Tossed from a Car' After Black Glove Discovery
Feb. 12 2026, Published 8:20 a.m. ET
The FBI have searched an area of scrubland near Nancy Guthrie's $1million home as the search for the missing mom reached its 11th day.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a team of officers scoured the area for nearly an hour, walking amid huge cacti for any clues concerning the disappearance of Today host Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother.
Desperate Search Goes On For Missing Nancy
Local resident, Barb Dutrow, who was jogging through a neighborhood where teams were searching on Wednesday, revealed an FBI agent told her they were looking for anything that might have been tossed from a car.
At the same time, investigators were also spotted combing through the mail at Nancy's other daughter Annie's mailbox.
It marked the fourth time the FBI has visited Annie's house since her mother's disappearance in the early morning hours of February 1, though the first two visits were conducted simply to update the family on the search efforts and to film a video responding to reported ransom notes.
Daughter Annie's House Visited By FBI For A Fourth Time
Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, were the last people to see Nancy, who visited their home for dinner on January 31.
The search comes after authorities found a black glove similar to the one her kidnapper wore in the chilling doorbell camera footage from the night of her abduction.
It's understood the lone glove, found lying in a small shrub located about 1.5 miles from Nancy's home in the Catalina Foothills section of Tucso, was bagged up and taken by authorities, who remained tight-lipped about who the glove may belong to.
The day before, the FBI released the first video of the possible suspect, an armed man seen wearing a ski mask and heavy gloves who was attempting to disable Savannah 84-year-old mom's Nest doorbell camera shortly before she was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home.
Black Glove Discovery Could Prove Vital
The thickness of the gloves made it too difficult for him to tamper with the camera, so he turned around and gathered scrub from Nancy's front yard to use to cover the device. He eventually pulled the camera out, which stopped it from recording anything further.
The nightmare video showed a gun holstered in the man's pants as he disabled the camera at 1:48 a.m. on February 1. Less than 20 minutes later, cameras inside Nancy's home detected someone inside.
By 2:28 a.m., her pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple Watch, which was still inside the house, indicating she had been taken out of range of the device.
The glove is the latest development in a flurry of new activity in the case of Nancy's disappearance ever since the FBI released the suspect video.
Shortly after 5 p.m. on February 10, there was finally activity related to the verified Bitcoin account set up by the alleged kidnappers.
They had previously demanded, in an unverified ransom note, that "millions" in Bitcoin be deposited, and approximately $300 was put into the account yesterday afternoon.