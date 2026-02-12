Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > savannah guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Abduction Latest: FBI Search Scrubland Near Missing 84-Year-Old's Home Looking for Items 'Tossed from a Car' After Black Glove Discovery

picture of Nancy Guthrie
Source: @suvannahguthrie;Instagram/FBI

FBI have been searching scrubland near missing mom Nancy Guthrie's home in a bid to find clues to her disappearance.

Feb. 12 2026, Published 8:20 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The FBI have searched an area of scrubland near Nancy Guthrie's $1million home as the search for the missing mom reached its 11th day.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a team of officers scoured the area for nearly an hour, walking amid huge cacti for any clues concerning the disappearance of Today host Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother.

Article continues below advertisement

Desperate Search Goes On For Missing Nancy

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie.
Source: MEGA

Officer were walking through huge cacti as they bid to trace 'Today' host Savannah Guthrie's mom

Article continues below advertisement

Local resident, Barb Dutrow, who was jogging through a neighborhood where teams were searching on Wednesday, revealed an FBI agent told her they were looking for anything that might have been tossed from a car.

At the same time, investigators were also spotted combing through the mail at Nancy's other daughter Annie's mailbox.

It marked the fourth time the FBI has visited Annie's house since her mother's disappearance in the early morning hours of February 1, though the first two visits were conducted simply to update the family on the search efforts and to film a video responding to reported ransom notes.

Article continues below advertisement

Daughter Annie's House Visited By FBI For A Fourth Time

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and siblings
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The FBI were also seen looking through the mailbox of Nancy's daughter Annie, right.

Article continues below advertisement

Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, were the last people to see Nancy, who visited their home for dinner on January 31.

The search comes after authorities found a black glove similar to the one her kidnapper wore in the chilling doorbell camera footage from the night of her abduction.

It's understood the lone glove, found lying in a small shrub located about 1.5 miles from Nancy's home in the Catalina Foothills section of Tucso, was bagged up and taken by authorities, who remained tight-lipped about who the glove may belong to.

The day before, the FBI released the first video of the possible suspect, an armed man seen wearing a ski mask and heavy gloves who was attempting to disable Savannah 84-year-old mom's Nest doorbell camera shortly before she was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home.

Article continues below advertisement

Black Glove Discovery Could Prove Vital

guthrie suspect
Source: fbi

The black glove found by officers looks similar to those worn by abductor in doorbell footage.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of James Van Der Beek and family

James Van Der Beek's Family Plunged Into Poverty by Cancer Bills: GoFundMe Donations Hit $1million Less than 24 Hours After his Death

picture of James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek's Heartbreaking Final Days: Friends Reveal 'Dawson's Creek' star's Hospice Agony as Actor 'Deteriorated Before Their Very Eyes'

Article continues below advertisement

The thickness of the gloves made it too difficult for him to tamper with the camera, so he turned around and gathered scrub from Nancy's front yard to use to cover the device. He eventually pulled the camera out, which stopped it from recording anything further.

The nightmare video showed a gun holstered in the man's pants as he disabled the camera at 1:48 a.m. on February 1. Less than 20 minutes later, cameras inside Nancy's home detected someone inside.

By 2:28 a.m., her pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple Watch, which was still inside the house, indicating she had been taken out of range of the device.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
guthrie suspect
Source: fbi

The suspect was seen attempting to cover doorbell camera using thick gloves.

The glove is the latest development in a flurry of new activity in the case of Nancy's disappearance ever since the FBI released the suspect video.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on February 10, there was finally activity related to the verified Bitcoin account set up by the alleged kidnappers.

They had previously demanded, in an unverified ransom note, that "millions" in Bitcoin be deposited, and approximately $300 was put into the account yesterday afternoon.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.