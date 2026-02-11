Nancy Guthrie Case Takes Wild Turn: New Ransom Note Demands 1 Bitcoin to Reveal Kidnapping Suspect — As FBI Agents Continue to Search for Savannah's Missing Mom
Feb. 11 2026, Published 10:58 a.m. ET
A shocking new development has emerged in the case of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, as a new note has demanded 1 Bitcoin to rat out the suspect, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a bombshell report from TMZ, the note doesn't appear to be from whoever abducted Nancy, 84, but rather from someone who has intel on them.
What Does The New Note Say?
According to TMZ, who received a copy of the note this morning before 5 AM PT, the sender claims they've been trying to reach Savannah and her siblings, Camron and Annie, both via email and text; however, they have been unsuccessful.
"If they want the name of the individual involved, then I want 1 Bitcoin to the following wallet," they claim the note states. "Time is more than relevant."
They noted the Bitcoin address provided is a legitimate one, and it is different than the one that had been provided in the ransom note.
What Happens Now?
TMZ explained they sent the note to the FBI.
While it remains unknown if the sender of the message is legitimate or not, it's interesting they asked for 1 Bitcoin.
Currently, law enforcement has offered up a $50,000 reward for any information leading to Nancy's kidnappers. Right now, 1 Bitcoin is worth around $66,000, so it's a bit more than they'd be making for just going straight to law enforcement with their alleged info.
What Happend To Nancy Guthrie?
Nancy has been missing since February 1. She was last seen on January 31 at her home.
On February 1, she was due to go to a friend's house to watch a livestreamed church service, which had become a tradition for her and some friends since the COVID-19 pandemic.
When she did not show up at her friend's house, they attempted to contact her and, once they were unable to reach her, they contacted her daughter, Annie.
By the time Nancy's children arrived at her home, there was no trace of her, but many of her belongings were left behind, including her wallet and cellphone.
What's The Latest In The Case?
While there weren't any suspects for quite some time, law enforcement finally detained a delivery driver named Carlos Palazeulos, 36, last night.
After he was released, Palazeulos spoke out from outside his home.
"They held me against my will, they didn't even read me my rights in two hours in," he shared.
He also claimed he did not know who Nancy was, and was followed by the police while doing his deliveries.
"They told me to stop moving. What the f--- am I doing here? I didn’t do anything to be honest, I’m innocent," he elaborated.
He also claimed he had no idea who Savannah was.
"I hope they find the suspect, cause I'm not it — they better do their job and find the suspect that did it so they can clear my name."
At this time, the suspect responsible for Nancy's disappearance remains at large.