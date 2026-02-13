New Surveillance Footage Reveals How Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper Vanished Without a Trace — As Suspect Continues to Evade Authorities 2 Weeks After Savannah's Mom Disappeared

In another bizarre twist, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos now claims that investigators did not find a glove on Nancy's property.

"We have no glove. We never found a glove on that property," he told Fox News on Friday, February 13.

It had been reported on Thursday, February 12 that Nanos was blocking the FBI from looking at a glove and DNA that were found inside Nancy's residence so that it could be processed at the agency's national crime lab, allegedly opting to have the DNA tested at a private lab instead.

This led to Nanos being accused of prolonging the case and not using federal resources.

Nanos said these accusations were "not even close to the truth" in a statement to KVOA.

"Actually, the FBI just wanted to send the one or two they found by the crime scene, closest to it, mile, mile and a half... I said 'No, why do that? Let's just send them all to where all the DNA exists, all the profiles and the markers exist.'' They agreed, makes sense,' he told the news outlet Thursday night."

While he said "quite a number" of gloves had been recovered during their search, he admitted they "didn't even know the true value" of them.