New Surveillance Footage Reveals How Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper Vanished Without a Trace — As Suspect Continues to Evade Authorities 2 Weeks After Savannah's Mom Disappeared
Feb. 13 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
New surveillance camera details have emerged that may aid in explaining how Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy's abductor was able to escape, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While investigators have said they're looking to identify a truck that may be related to Nancy's disappearance, a Fox News report revealed cameras in Tucson, Arizona, may not have even captured footage of the vehicle.
According to the intel, the city and the Arizona Department of Transportation have traffic cameras in the area near Nancy's home, but explained those cameras do not record vehicles.
Pima County, where Nancy resides, does have cameras that record, but officials noted they may not capture license plate details.
Local businesses and neighbors of Nancy have been asked by law enforcement to turn over any personal surveillance footage they have.
Another Bizarre Twist in the Nancy Guthrie Case
In another bizarre twist, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos now claims that investigators did not find a glove on Nancy's property.
"We have no glove. We never found a glove on that property," he told Fox News on Friday, February 13.
It had been reported on Thursday, February 12 that Nanos was blocking the FBI from looking at a glove and DNA that were found inside Nancy's residence so that it could be processed at the agency's national crime lab, allegedly opting to have the DNA tested at a private lab instead.
This led to Nanos being accused of prolonging the case and not using federal resources.
Nanos said these accusations were "not even close to the truth" in a statement to KVOA.
"Actually, the FBI just wanted to send the one or two they found by the crime scene, closest to it, mile, mile and a half... I said 'No, why do that? Let's just send them all to where all the DNA exists, all the profiles and the markers exist.'' They agreed, makes sense,' he told the news outlet Thursday night."
While he said "quite a number" of gloves had been recovered during their search, he admitted they "didn't even know the true value" of them.
Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1. She had last been seen at her home the night before.
After not showing up to a friend's house on February 1 for a livestreamed church service, which had become a tradition since COVID, Nancy's friend tried contacting her to no avail. After that, she called Nancy's daughter, Annie.
By the time Nancy's kids got to her residence, she was already missing, but some of her personal belongings – including her wallet and cellphone – had been left behind.
Missing Nancy Guthrie Mystery Deepens as Pool Cleaners Bizarrely Show Up at Her $1Million Arizona Home — But Their Company Claims 'They've Never Had a Client at That Address'
Photos of a Suspect
While a suspect has yet to be identified, the FBI released photos of the alleged abductor on February 10.
In the images, a man wearing gloves and a mask is seen. He also appears to have a gun in the holster of his belt.
With the photos, FBI Director Kash Patel shared, "Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems.
"Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."