Nancy Guthrie Abduction Points to 'Inside Job': Chilling New Theory Emerges Surrounding Masked Man Behind Disappearance of 'Today' Host Savannah's Mom
Feb. 12 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
A new theory surrounding Nancy Guthrie's abduction points to an inside job, according to reports.
RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders close to the case believe the 84-year-old's captors would be familiar with the inside of the 84-year-old's $1million home, given interior cameras were allegedly smashed during her kidnapping.
'The Signs Point to An Inside Job'
The cameras were installed by Nancy's family, including her Today anchor daughter Savannah, for their elderly mom's safety, especially if she suffered a fall.
But the abductor knew where they were situated, prompting a belief they may have been familiar with the security setup – first reported by journalist Ashleigh Banfield – inside the home.
A source said, "The signs point to an inside job. Cameras that were smashed inside the home were there to protect their mother.
"Only a very few people have access to them — they were installed to make sure nothing happened to their mom, like if she fell when home alone."
Are the Kidnappers Seeking Notoriety?
"Whoever this possible abductor is, they went inside the house and knew where those cameras were pointing," the insider added. "They were able to smash the cameras before their motion was visible in the recordings or streams. To do this, it takes a chilling level of intel."
The kidnappers are also seeking "notoriety," according to a former NYPD hostage negotiator.
Mike Alcazar believes the abductors have a desire to exert "control" over authorities, an ambition to become infamous, and a level of sophistication that has enabled them to keep the FBI on the back foot.
He explains: "I think they like the notoriety, I think they like the exposure. I feel like they probably think that it's pressuring the family to comply. The ball is totally in the abductors' court."
Kidnappers Are Enjoying The 'Notoriety'
Alcazar also believes much of the focus of the investigation behind the scenes will be on analyzing the emails.
He said, "The FBI has the ability to electronically investigate the data from that email. We're hoping that these abductors are dumb and make mistakes, although they only seem to have communicated twice, so it's very limited.
"It is 100 percent frustrating because we cannot have a conversation. They're just making demands, and they're hoping the family complies. "
Alcazar noted, "We need some kind of solid agreement that Nancy will be released, and without that communication, I don't believe it's going to happen.
"I don't believe they're just going to send the money out to a Bitcoin account without any kind of reassurance that Nancy will be released."
Meanwhile, Mary Ellen O'Toole, a retired FBI profiler, said the abductors had shown arrogance, and technology would be key to tracking them.
"This is a very arrogant crime. In the case of the traditional kidnapping, it has waned, and in part, I think because of the ability of law enforcement to track the money, to track the phone call, to track the cell phone," O'Toole said.
"And so by the time they finish putting all these pieces together, knowledge of cell phones and cell phone towers, knowledge of cryptocurrency, they'll bring all that in because that (tells) a lot about the offender or the primary offender's personality."