Nancy Guthrie Abduction Points to 'Inside Job': Chilling New Theory Emerges Surrounding Masked Man Behind Disappearance of 'Today' Host Savannah's Mom

The cameras were installed by Nancy's family, including her Today anchor daughter Savannah, for their elderly mom's safety, especially if she suffered a fall.

But the abductor knew where they were situated, prompting a belief they may have been familiar with the security setup – first reported by journalist Ashleigh Banfield – inside the home.

A source said, "The signs point to an inside job. Cameras that were smashed inside the home were there to protect their mother.

"Only a very few people have access to them — they were installed to make sure nothing happened to their mom, like if she fell when home alone."