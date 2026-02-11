EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Suspect 'Prepped' for Abduction — Masked Man's Bizarre Gear and Gun Placement Raise New Questions
Feb. 11 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
Authorities are back to square one in the desperate search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, RadarOnline.com can report, after a delivery driver was detained – and then quickly released – overnight.
Detectives are back to asking for tips and examining the few photos and videos they have of the suspected kidnapper, who experts say knew how to cover his tracks.
The Kidnapper Planned for His Crime
FBI agents finally released images of a person of interest approaching Nancy Guthrie's Tucson, Arizona, home, more than a week after her abduction.
The unidentified man went to great lengths to conceal his identity, wearing nondescript clothing, gloves, and a heavy ski mask that completely obstructed his face.
"The person likely put some thought into this event," criminal justice expert Kevin Hale told Radar. "The full facial covering with a ski mask is a bit odd, given the normal temperature in Tucson. This could have been ordered online, but there are certainly masks made of a lighter material."
From the few clues available, Hale also detailed that the suspect appeared to be right-handed and was holding a flashlight.
"The positioning of the gun/holster is also unconventional," he added, noting the gun was holstered in the middle of his waist, "where it is normally located on the person's side in the back waistband."
The Key to His Capture
In the Nest camera video from Nancy's porch, the unidentified man casually strides to the front door. However, just moments later, he appears to be spooked by the sight of the camera recording his every move.
He tries to cover the camera with his gloved fist before walking away, looking for something on the ground. Eventually, he pulls some weeds from Nancy's garden and covers the recording device.
Hale said that could be the key to capturing him.
"While they may have tried to prepare their outfit, I find it interesting that they did not prepare for the possibility of a door camera," Hale said. "Why not just bring a can of spray paint, or simply rip it out and take it to dispose of later?"
"Why would they not anticipate security cameras in a house potentially worth a million dollars?" Hale added.
False Hopes
Hopes were raised Tuesday night when a man was detained near the Mexican border. But they were quickly dashed when he was released soon after.
Carlos Palazeulos, 36, then vented his anger at being overrun by FBI agents. Speaking outside of his home in Rio Rico, Arizona, he said: "They held me against my will, they didn't even read me my rights in two hours in."
When asked if he knew who Nancy was, he told reporters "no" and that he was being followed by officers while out on deliveries.
He explained, "They told me to stop moving. What the f--- am I doing here? I didn’t do anything to be honest. I'm innocent."
'Do a Better Job'
Palazeulos added he also had no idea who Today show host Savannah is either saying he didn't watch the news, and that officers didn't ask him any questions.
Feds searched his home near Interstate 19, which he shares with his wife, kids, and in-laws. He was released shortly after 1 am local time.
"I hope they find the suspect, cause I'm not it," Palazeulos railed. "They better do their job and find the suspect that did it so they can clear my name."