EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Suspect 'Prepped' for Abduction — Masked Man's Bizarre Gear and Gun Placement Raise New Questions

FBI agents finally released images of a person of interest approaching Nancy Guthrie's Tucson, Arizona, home, more than a week after her abduction.

The unidentified man went to great lengths to conceal his identity, wearing nondescript clothing, gloves, and a heavy ski mask that completely obstructed his face.

"The person likely put some thought into this event," criminal justice expert Kevin Hale told Radar. "The full facial covering with a ski mask is a bit odd, given the normal temperature in Tucson. This could have been ordered online, but there are certainly masks made of a lighter material."

From the few clues available, Hale also detailed that the suspect appeared to be right-handed and was holding a flashlight.

"The positioning of the gun/holster is also unconventional," he added, noting the gun was holstered in the middle of his waist, "where it is normally located on the person's side in the back waistband."