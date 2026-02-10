Ex-Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino Reveals 'Three Possibilities' in Nancy Guthrie Case — As the Hunt to Find Savannah's Mom Continues
Feb. 10 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
A former director of the FBI has said there are three distinct possibilities regarding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, RadarOnline.com can report.
Detectives searching for Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother have finally released photos and videos of a person of interest, but admit they are still stumped in their search.
Three Different Scenarios
With officials finally releasing a photo of a possible suspect, Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino broke down the most likely scenarios for how this will all play out.
"The first [possibility] would be, obviously, it's a kidnapping. That was an intended kidnapping for a ransom payment…" he said on Hannity.
"The second possibility would be that this was just a crime that went awry. Someone was at the house, maybe it was a burglary, maybe something went bad, and you've got some bad actors committing another crime unrelated – in other words, requesting a ransom for something you didn't do just to take advantage of a situation like this."
The third, Bongino explained, is that there "may have been some kind of medical emergency or something, and maybe this was not a kidnapping" at all.
"When you can't find someone in a crime scene like this right away, within the first couple of days, you either have really good, surgical-type operators, or the story you’ve been told – or believed – might not be the story," he said.
The First Photos of a Suspect
Nancy has now been missing for more than a week. On Tuesday, February 10, officials released a grainy black-and-white photo of a person of interest, apparently taken from a camera at Nancy's front door.
The unidentified man has gone to great lengths to conceal his identity, wearing nondescript clothing. He is also wearing gloves and a ski mask, completely obstructing his face.
The suspect also appears to be armed, as there seems to be a gun holstered in the front of his belt.
FBI Agents Continue To Search
Alongside the photos, FBI Director Kash Patel shared, "Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors – including the removal of recording devices.
"The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems."
"Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."
Patel encouraged anyone with more information to contact the FBI.
Ransom Deadlines Have Passed
Guthrie has been missing since February 1, having last been seen at her house on January 31.
Nancy was due to visit a friend's home to watch a livestreamed church service. When she didn't show up, the friend called Savannah's sister, Annie, to inform her she hadn't arrived and that they'd tried to contact her and were unable to.
The kidnappers have demanded $6million in Bitcoin for her safe return, but so far, two deadlines to meet their demands have passed without apparent payment.
In an emotional plea, Savannah and her siblings begged for their mother back: "We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace," Savannah said in a video message. "This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."