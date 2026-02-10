Ex-Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino Reveals 'Three Possibilities' in Nancy Guthrie Case — As the Hunt to Find Savannah's Mom Continues

With officials finally releasing a photo of a possible suspect, Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino broke down the most likely scenarios for how this will all play out.

"The first [possibility] would be, obviously, it's a kidnapping. That was an intended kidnapping for a ransom payment…" he said on Hannity.

"The second possibility would be that this was just a crime that went awry. Someone was at the house, maybe it was a burglary, maybe something went bad, and you've got some bad actors committing another crime unrelated – in other words, requesting a ransom for something you didn't do just to take advantage of a situation like this."