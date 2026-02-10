Nancy Guthrie Vanishing Mystery Deepens as F.B.I. Declares It's 'Not Aware of Any Continued Communication' Between Missing Mom's Family and Suspected Kidnappers

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has taken a grim new turn after federal investigators revealed they are "not aware of any continued communication" between her family and the alleged kidnappers, who have apparently demanded millions in ransom payments.

The 84-year-old mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie vanished from her Tucson, Arizona home late on Saturday, January 31, with the alarm raised by family after she failed to appear at church the next morning.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said on February 3 detectives believe Nancy was taken "against her will."