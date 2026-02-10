Nancy Guthrie Vanishing Mystery Deepens as F.B.I. Declares It's 'Not Aware of Any Continued Communication' Between Missing Mom's Family and Suspected Kidnappers
Feb. 10 2026, Published 1:13 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has taken a grim new turn after federal investigators revealed they are "not aware of any continued communication" between her family and the alleged kidnappers, who have apparently demanded millions in ransom payments.
The 84-year-old mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie vanished from her Tucson, Arizona home late on Saturday, January 31, with the alarm raised by family after she failed to appear at church the next morning.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said on February 3 detectives believe Nancy was taken "against her will."
Ransom Note Deadlines Pass Unmet
The mystery deepened after a ransom note – sent to television stations KOLD and KGUN and to a celebrity news site – demanded payment in Bitcoin.
According to sources familiar with the case, the note requested $4million by Thursday, February 5, and, if unpaid, raised the demand to $6million by Monday, February 9.
The Thursday deadline passed without payment. As of 5pm Monday, the larger deadline had also elapsed, with the F.B.I. declining to say whether any funds had been transferred.
"The F.B.I. is not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers," said the agency's Phoenix spokesperson, Connor Hagan.
The statement came amid reports of a sweeping search operation in Tucson. "For more than a week, F.B.I. agents, analysts, and professional staff have worked around the clock to reunite Nancy Guthrie with her family," Hagan added.
"Additional personnel from F.B.I. field offices across the nation continue to deploy to Tucson. "We are currently operating a 24-hour command post that includes crisis management experts, analytic support, and investigative teams. But we still need the public's help."
Hoax Arrest, New Message, and Reward Offered
Heith Janke, the special agent in charge of the F.B.I.'s Phoenix division, previously addressed the ransom demands for Nancy's return at a February 5 press conference.
He confirmed the payment deadlines outlined in an anonymous letter but withheld additional details. Janke also alluded to an Apple Watch and a floodlight seized for examination in connection with the probe into Nancy's disappearance.
A day later, on February 6, federal authorities acknowledged the existence of a new message that may be linked to the case.
"Investigators are actively inspecting the information provided in the message for its authenticity," a statement read. The development came after agents arrested an individual accused of sending a hoax ransom note, Janke said.
He warned anyone attempting to exploit the ongoing crisis would face criminal charges. "We will investigate and ensure you are held accountable for your actions," Janke said.
On Tuesday morning, investigators released footage of a possible suspect in the case.
Federal investigators have kept their command post active as the search nears its second week, coordinating with the Pima County Sheriff's Department and local search teams.
The F.B.I. has announced a $50,000 reward for any information leading to Nancy's recovery or to the arrest of those responsible for her disappearance.
Members of the public with credible tips are urged to contact the F.B.I. at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.