Arizona Sheriff Fires Back at Accusations He's Withholding Key Evidence From FBI in Nancy Guthrie Case — 'Not Even Close to the Truth'

Earlier this week, an FBI source told NewsNation the evidence was sent to be tested at a private facility in Florida, rather than the FBI's lab in Quantico, Virginia, and would need to be retested after it came back.

"This is dumb," the source said at the time. "It's insane."

However, on Thursday, February 12, Nanos insisted the rumors were "not even close to the truth," in an interview with NBC affiliate KVOA.

"Actually, the FBI just wanted to send the one or two they found by the crime scene, closest to it – mile, mile and a half," the sheriff said, referring to several pieces of evidence found near Nancy's home. "I said, ‘No, why do that? Let’s just send them all to where all the DNA exists, all the profiles and the markers exist.’ They agreed [that it] makes sense."

He added, "When this is all done with, offer your critiques all you want, but right now we have work to do."