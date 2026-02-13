Arizona Sheriff Fires Back at Accusations He's Withholding Key Evidence From FBI in Nancy Guthrie Case — 'Not Even Close to the Truth'
Feb. 13 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has faced criticism for how he's handled the ongoing search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy, over the past two weeks, RadarOnline.com can reveal – but he draws the line when it comes to insinuations that he's withholding evidence from federal law enforcement.
Since her disappearance, several clues have been discovered that could help lead investigators to the missing 84-year-old, including a black glove on a dirt path near her home and blood residue.
Sheriff Chris Nanos Working With the FBI to Find Nancy Guthrie
Earlier this week, an FBI source told NewsNation the evidence was sent to be tested at a private facility in Florida, rather than the FBI's lab in Quantico, Virginia, and would need to be retested after it came back.
"This is dumb," the source said at the time. "It's insane."
However, on Thursday, February 12, Nanos insisted the rumors were "not even close to the truth," in an interview with NBC affiliate KVOA.
"Actually, the FBI just wanted to send the one or two they found by the crime scene, closest to it – mile, mile and a half," the sheriff said, referring to several pieces of evidence found near Nancy's home. "I said, ‘No, why do that? Let’s just send them all to where all the DNA exists, all the profiles and the markers exist.’ They agreed [that it] makes sense."
He added, "When this is all done with, offer your critiques all you want, but right now we have work to do."
Donald Trump Claims Local Law Enforcement Didn't Want to 'Let Go' of Case
On Friday, February 13, President Donald Trump appeared to address the rumors that Nanos was not allowing the FBI to run the high-profile missing persons case.
"Well, they took it over originally. You know, it was a local case originally, and they didn’t want to let go of it, which is fine," Trump, 79, told Fox News. "It’s up to them. It’s really up to the communities. But ultimately, when the FBI got involved, I think, you know, progress has been made."
When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?
Both local and federal authorities have been on a desperate search for Nancy for nearly two weeks. She was last seen on January 31 just before 10 p.m., when she was dropped off at her home by her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, after having dinner with him and her daughter Annie Guthrie earlier that evening.
Loved ones became concerned the next day when she didn't show up to a get-together with a friend to watch a livestreamed church service. It was later discovered that her phone, wallet, and keys were in her home, but Nancy was nowhere to be found. Even more concerning, blood was found on her door.
Footage of Potential Abductor Released by FBI
Several days after she went missing, law enforcement released video and photos of a person who was caught on doorbell camera footage the night of her disappearance. The figure, believed to be a man, was between 5'9 and 5'10, according to authorities, and he was wearing a ski mask, a backpack, a holster that appeared to hold a weapon, and other nondescript clothing.
Ransom letters received by media outlets and the Guthrie family that have yet to be confirmed as legitimate by the FBI.
Investigators have since received thousands of tips on the potential suspect, but no arrests have been made.