savannah guthrie

Savannah Guthrie Declares She'll 'Never Give Up' in Heartbreaking Video Tribute After Mom Nancy's Shocking Disappearance

Savannah Guthrie shared old home videos on Nancy Guthrie on Instagram
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie shared old home videos on Nancy Guthrie on Instagram

Feb. 12 2026, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie isn't giving up on the desperate search for her mom, Nancy Guthrie, nearly two weeks after her mysterious disappearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Thursday, February 12, the Today show anchor, 54, took to Instagram to share a series of old home videos and childhood photos of her siblings and her mother that had been spliced together.

A young Nancy Guthrie could be seen with her children in the tribute video.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

A young Nancy Guthrie could be seen with her children in the tribute video.

"Our lovely mom," she captioned the heartfelt video. "We will never give up on her. Thank you for your prayers and hope."

As Radar previously learned, Nancy, 84, was reported missing on February 1 after she failed to show up for a planned meet-up with friends to watch a church service. She was allegedly seen last on January 31 just before 10 p.m. after her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni – who is married to Nancy's other daughter, Annie – dropped her off at her Catalina Foothills home in Arizona.

Inside the Investigation of Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

Blood was found on Nancy Guthrie's door after her disappearance.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Blood was found on Nancy Guthrie's door after her disappearance.

After Nancy was reported missing, blood was found on her door, leading authorities to investigate the situation as a crime. In the days that followed, a number of ransom letters – which have not yet been verified as legitimate – demanding payment for her safe return were sent to the Guthrie family and several media outlets

In the wake of her disappearance, local law enforcement embarked on a frantic search for the missing 84-year-old as Nancy's three children – Savannah, Annie, and Camron – begged the alleged kidnapper for proof she was okay.

"We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated," Savannah said in an Instagram video shared earlier this month. "We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us."

President Donald Trump even got involved in the search, declaring via Truth Social that he'd told Savannah he was "directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY" on February 4.

Doorbell Camera Footage of Potential Kidnapper Goes Public

The FBI released surveillance footage of Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnapper.
Source: MEGA

The FBI released surveillance footage of Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnapper.

The FBI has since released surveillance camera footage and photos of the potential kidnapper in hopes that someone will be able to recognize them.

As Radar previously reported, the man was wearing a ski mask, thick black gloves, and a backpack with reflective straps. It's reportedly been identified as an Ozark Trail Hiker Pack from Walmart.

Ex-FBI criminal profiler Jim Clemente also pointed out that the potential suspect may have given authorities a glimpse of a tattoo in the footage.

"That tattoo, if it is a tattoo, will be able to help them rule in and rule out people," he told Fox News. "Certainly it will help the public."

Forensics Tents Seen Outside of Nancy Guthrie's Home

The missing person case took a turn when forensics tents were seen outside of Nancy Guthrie's home.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The missing person case took a turn when forensics tents were seen outside of Nancy Guthrie's home.

On Thursday, February 12, white forensics tents were spotted blocking the entrance to Nancy's home.

It is unclear why the tents were there and what, if any, new evidence has been discovered by investigators that they would want to keep out of the public eye.

