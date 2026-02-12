Savannah Guthrie Declares She'll 'Never Give Up' in Heartbreaking Video Tribute After Mom Nancy's Shocking Disappearance

After Nancy was reported missing, blood was found on her door, leading authorities to investigate the situation as a crime. In the days that followed, a number of ransom letters – which have not yet been verified as legitimate – demanding payment for her safe return were sent to the Guthrie family and several media outlets

In the wake of her disappearance, local law enforcement embarked on a frantic search for the missing 84-year-old as Nancy's three children – Savannah, Annie, and Camron – begged the alleged kidnapper for proof she was okay.

"We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated," Savannah said in an Instagram video shared earlier this month. "We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us."

President Donald Trump even got involved in the search, declaring via Truth Social that he'd told Savannah he was "directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY" on February 4.