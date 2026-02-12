Nancy Guthrie Investigation Escalates — Forensics Tent Installed Outside Her $1Million Arizona Home Nearly Two Weeks After Horrifying Abduction
Feb. 12 2026, Updated 10:59 a.m. ET
Eleven days after Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, went missing, a white forensics tent was put up outside of her home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The tent that was put up is now blocking the entrance to her $1million Arizona home as well as her front porch.
Why Was a Forensics Tent Put Up?
The reason the forensics tent was put up remains unknown. It is also not clear what evidence may have been discovered.
A typical reason a forensics tent goes up is when those working on investigating a crime want to keep a body, weapon, or other important piece of evidence out of sight.
The tent going up comes fresh on the heels of investigators searching every inch of the property around her home.
What Happened To Nancy Guthrie?
Nancy Guthrie disappeared on February 1, having last been seen the night before at her house.
The next morning, she was due to go to a friend's house to watch a livestreamed church service. Nancy didn't show up, which led her friend to try to contact her. After being unable to reach her, she called Nancy's daughter, Annie.
By the time Nancy's kids arrived at her house, she was gone, but her wallet, keys, and cellphone were still at her house.
As more details continued to emerge in the case, it was revealed there was blood on her door, and her house was designated as a crime scene.
Who Abducted Nancy Guthrie?
At this time, it remains unknown who abducted Nancy Guthrie, and no suspects have been identified.
While there was practically no information at first, photos and video from a Ring camera were finally revealed on February 10.
The photos and video showed a male suspect who was donning a mask and black gloves. He also appeared to have a gun in his holster on his belt.
FBI Director Kash Patel was the first to share the photos on X, writing, "Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices.
"The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. "Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."
He also encouraged anyone with information on the case to contact the FBI.
What Else Has Occurred?
Savannah also shared the photos of the suspect, stating, "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900."
As the case has gone on, there have also been multiple ransom notes, one of which was deemed to be fake.
In addition, a note was produced where someone offered to help identify the suspect in exchange for one Bitcoin.
The investigation into the disappearence of Nancy Guthrie remains ongoing.