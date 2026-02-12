Nancy Guthrie Investigation Escalates — Forensics Tent Installed Outside Her $1Million Arizona Home Nearly Two Weeks After Horrifying Abduction

At this time, it remains unknown who abducted Nancy Guthrie, and no suspects have been identified.

While there was practically no information at first, photos and video from a Ring camera were finally revealed on February 10.

The photos and video showed a male suspect who was donning a mask and black gloves. He also appeared to have a gun in his holster on his belt.

FBI Director Kash Patel was the first to share the photos on X, writing, "Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices.

"The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. "Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."

He also encouraged anyone with information on the case to contact the FBI.