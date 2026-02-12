Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper's Big Mistake Caught on the Bone-Chilling Surveillance Video — and It May Finally Crack the Case
Feb. 12 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper went to great lengths to hide their identity – but they may have made another major error that could get them caught, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the doorbell camera surveillance footage released by authorities, the suspect who may have taken Savannah Guthrie's mother was wearing a ski mask and was dressed from head to toe in otherwise nondescript clothing – except for their backpack.
Tiny Details Found in Surveillance Footage of Alleged Kidnapper Could Crack the Case
The bag, which appeared to be an Ozark Trail Hiker Pack, is a private-label brand owned and sold exclusively by Walmart. It is suspected other items worn by the alleged kidnapper may have been purchased at a Tucson, Arizona, Walmart, according to The Daily Mail.
Jim Clemente, a former criminal profiler who used to work for the FBI, additionally told Fox News the alleged suspect appeared to have a distinctive marking that could push the investigation forward and help crack the case.
"That tattoo, if it is a tattoo, will be able to help them rule in and rule out people," Clemente explained. "Certainly it will help the public."
He further revealed he didn't believe Nancy's potential kidnapper, who appeared to be a man, was a "professional" based on how many clues he accidentally gave cops in the surveillance footage.
The amount of time the alleged attacker was inside the 84-year-old's Arizona home, roughly 40 minutes, could also give authorities vital information about her disappearance. "If his goal was to go in and get out, then he failed at that," Clemente told the outlet. "It may indicate that his goal was something else, and this became an afterthought or the result of something going wrong."
Black Gloves Were Found Near Nancy Guthrie's Home
As the investigation continues, the FBI found a black glove similar to the ones the kidnapper had been wearing on a dirt path near Nancy's home on Wednesday, February 11.
"Whether it’s against the skin or over another glove would determine the likelihood of DNA being transferred to it from the suspect,” Michael Harrigan, who previously worked for the FBI National Academy, shared in an interview with the New York Post. "They’ll be looking all over for skin cell DNA that could have been transferred to the glove, so I would expect they’ll be sending that to the laboratory and having that analysis done."
The Search for Nancy Guthrie Nears 2 Weeks
As Radar previously reported, Nancy has been missing since February 1. She was last seen by her other daughter, Annie, and her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, after having dinner with them on January 31. Tommaso allegedly dropped her off at her home around 9:48 p.m. that night. The next morning, she was reported missing after failing to show up at a friend's house to watch a church service.
While thousands of tips have poured in to the FBI and local police since the release of the surveillance footage, no arrests have been made.