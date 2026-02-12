Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper's Big Mistake Caught on the Bone-Chilling Surveillance Video — and It May Finally Crack the Case

The bag, which appeared to be an Ozark Trail Hiker Pack, is a private-label brand owned and sold exclusively by Walmart. It is suspected other items worn by the alleged kidnapper may have been purchased at a Tucson, Arizona, Walmart, according to The Daily Mail.

Jim Clemente, a former criminal profiler who used to work for the FBI, additionally told Fox News the alleged suspect appeared to have a distinctive marking that could push the investigation forward and help crack the case.

"That tattoo, if it is a tattoo, will be able to help them rule in and rule out people," Clemente explained. "Certainly it will help the public."