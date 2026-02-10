Shocking Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Latest — Former FBI Agent Convinced 'Abduction' Was Really 'Crime Gone Wrong' and NOT Planned Kidnapping

As RadarOnline.com has been reporting, Nancy was last seen at her Tucson, Arizona home on the evening of Saturday, January 31, after dining with relatives.

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has taken another twist after a retired FBI agent suggested the 84‑year‑old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie was the victim of a "crime gone wrong" rather than a premeditated kidnapping.

"Law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance," FBI director Kash Patel tweeted on Tuesday, February 10.

The FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Office have been leading a large-scale search, as photos of a potential suspect have been revealed.

Authorities later revealed her blood had been discovered on the property's porch, and investigators believe she was taken against her will.

Speculation about what really happened has now intensified after Rob Chadwick, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, said the evidence in the case so far does not resemble a classic kidnapping operation.

"The facts of what I see available to use right now are more in line with a potential crime gone wrong," Chadwick said. "It could've been targeted, could have been random – we don't know. But we don't see a traditional kidnapping or designed kidnapping for ransom."

Chadwick added such cases usually unfold quietly, without the enormous public exposure that has followed Guthrie's abduction, and suggested those now claiming to have sent ransom notes may not be the same individuals responsible for what took place inside her home.

"If someone were truly invested in trying to recover money for this case, they're going about it in a very, very different way," he said.