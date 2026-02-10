Nancy Guthrie Ransom Demand Brutally Branded 'Probable Hoax' as Deadline for $6Million Bitcoin Handover Passes

Police over the weekend searched Annie's home, where officers were seen entering with a silver briefcase.

Schirard explained: "That was a Cellebrite case… we use Cellebrite (digital forensics) pretty extensively to recover digital evidence from phones, devices, tablets, computers."

He said digital forensics could yield deleted photos, messages, and location data from family devices.

Officers were later observed leaving the property with several brown evidence bags and the following day returned to Nancy's home to search the septic tank.

Schirard added: "A lot of people forget that having a septic tank means wastewater doesn't go into a city sewer, it goes into the tank.

"So, somebody may have flushed something thinking that would get rid of it, but instead it would actually just be deposited in the septic tank. It is a possibility (investigators) are now trying to make sure that there's nothing in there that could indicate any kind of guilt."

He added: "The ransom is just one of many avenues that police are pursuing, and it passing is just closing one door so that we can really pursue some of the ones that remain open out there.

"Until we can prove that she's not alive somewhere, they will conduct this as a rescue operation.

"When you switch to focusing on a recovery (of a body) there's a pivot, a shift in attitude, things tend to slow down. "At the end of the day, it's not going to hurt the investigation or anyone to try to keep hope alive."