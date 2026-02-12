Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > savannah guthrie

Chilling New Footage Shows Mystery Man 'With Similar Backpack' Near Nancy Guthrie's Home Before Horrifying Abduction

Composite photo of suspect and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The backpack appears to have similar reflective straps to what the suspect in Nancy Guthrie's camera footage was wearing.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 12 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A man is officially on the FBI's radar in the case of the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A video depicts a mysterious suspect with a backpack who was recorded five miles from Nancy's home.

Article continues below advertisement

Where Did the Backpack Come From?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

The man in the video is seen wearing and carrying backpacks right around the time of the abduction of Nancy.

The backpack appears to have reflective straps, which are similar to the ones the suspect was seen donning in the camera footage as he approached the elderly woman's door.

It is not clear if the reflectors appear on the side of the backpack or on the shoulder straps.

TMZ discovered the backpack was a Walmart Ozark Trail Hiker bag. Law enforcement authorities have confirmed this is accurate.

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Significant About the New Video?

Photo of Nancy Guthrie's alleged abductor
Source: MEGA

She was last seen on January 31, wit this eerie snaps from her home camera discovered days later.

In the video of the man with the backpack, he is seen trying to unsuccessfully enter a gate. The footage was picked up on a resident's Ring camera at 1:52 a.m. He left the scene a minute later.

During a news conference held last week, law enforcement claimed Nancy's Nest camera was disconnected at 1:47 a.m. and detected a person at 2:12 a.m. The video the FBI released of the suspect coming up to Nancy's door was not given a timestamp; however, insiders told TMZ that the video was recorded at 2:12 a.m.

These details mean the new video of the man with the backpacks was taken before Nancy was kidnapped, which would have allotted him 19 minutes to drive 5 miles, put on his mask and gloves, and go up to Nancy's door.

The FBI has acknowledged they are actively looking into the new video, along with other leads.

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie's house was designated a crime scene.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1 and was last seen at her house the night before.

She was supposed to go to a friend's house to watch a live-streamed church service the next morning, but didn't show up. After unsuccessfully trying to reach her, her friend called her daughter, Annie, to inform her she hadn't come over.

By the time Nancy's kids arrived at her house, she was missing, but her wallet, cellphone, and keys were still there.

As more intel surrounding the case came out, it was revealed there was blood on her door, and her house was designated a crime scene.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
picture of Savannah Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie and suspect

Nancy Guthrie Abduction Points to 'Inside Job': Chilling New Theory Emerges Surrounding Masked Man Behind Disappearance of 'Today' Host Savannah's Mom

Photo of Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Investigation Escalates — Forensics Tent Installed Outside Her $1Million Arizona Home Nearly Two Weeks After Horrifying Abduction

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie and her family believe Nancy is still out there.

At this time, there remain no official suspects in the case of Nancy.

While one man was taken in for questioning, it turned out to be a false alarm, and he had no connection to the case.

The only information released about a suspect was the aforementioned video of a man, who appeared to have a gun in his holster on his belt, approaching Nancy's door.

Savannah and her family have been vocal about the fact they believe Nancy is still alive.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.