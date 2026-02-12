Chilling New Footage Shows Mystery Man 'With Similar Backpack' Near Nancy Guthrie's Home Before Horrifying Abduction

A man is officially on the FBI's radar in the case of the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie 's mom, Nancy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It is not clear if the reflectors appear on the side of the backpack or on the shoulder straps.

The backpack appears to have reflective straps, which are similar to the ones the suspect was seen donning in the camera footage as he approached the elderly woman's door.

The man in the video is seen wearing and carrying backpacks right around the time of the abduction of Nancy.

She was last seen on January 31, wit this eerie snaps from her home camera discovered days later.

In the video of the man with the backpack, he is seen trying to unsuccessfully enter a gate. The footage was picked up on a resident's Ring camera at 1:52 a.m. He left the scene a minute later.

During a news conference held last week, law enforcement claimed Nancy's Nest camera was disconnected at 1:47 a.m. and detected a person at 2:12 a.m. The video the FBI released of the suspect coming up to Nancy's door was not given a timestamp; however, insiders told TMZ that the video was recorded at 2:12 a.m.

These details mean the new video of the man with the backpacks was taken before Nancy was kidnapped, which would have allotted him 19 minutes to drive 5 miles, put on his mask and gloves, and go up to Nancy's door.

The FBI has acknowledged they are actively looking into the new video, along with other leads.