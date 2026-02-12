Chilling New Footage Shows Mystery Man 'With Similar Backpack' Near Nancy Guthrie's Home Before Horrifying Abduction
Feb. 12 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
A man is officially on the FBI's radar in the case of the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A video depicts a mysterious suspect with a backpack who was recorded five miles from Nancy's home.
Where Did the Backpack Come From?
The man in the video is seen wearing and carrying backpacks right around the time of the abduction of Nancy.
The backpack appears to have reflective straps, which are similar to the ones the suspect was seen donning in the camera footage as he approached the elderly woman's door.
It is not clear if the reflectors appear on the side of the backpack or on the shoulder straps.
TMZ discovered the backpack was a Walmart Ozark Trail Hiker bag. Law enforcement authorities have confirmed this is accurate.
What Is Significant About the New Video?
In the video of the man with the backpack, he is seen trying to unsuccessfully enter a gate. The footage was picked up on a resident's Ring camera at 1:52 a.m. He left the scene a minute later.
During a news conference held last week, law enforcement claimed Nancy's Nest camera was disconnected at 1:47 a.m. and detected a person at 2:12 a.m. The video the FBI released of the suspect coming up to Nancy's door was not given a timestamp; however, insiders told TMZ that the video was recorded at 2:12 a.m.
These details mean the new video of the man with the backpacks was taken before Nancy was kidnapped, which would have allotted him 19 minutes to drive 5 miles, put on his mask and gloves, and go up to Nancy's door.
The FBI has acknowledged they are actively looking into the new video, along with other leads.
What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?
Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1 and was last seen at her house the night before.
She was supposed to go to a friend's house to watch a live-streamed church service the next morning, but didn't show up. After unsuccessfully trying to reach her, her friend called her daughter, Annie, to inform her she hadn't come over.
By the time Nancy's kids arrived at her house, she was missing, but her wallet, cellphone, and keys were still there.
As more intel surrounding the case came out, it was revealed there was blood on her door, and her house was designated a crime scene.
At this time, there remain no official suspects in the case of Nancy.
While one man was taken in for questioning, it turned out to be a false alarm, and he had no connection to the case.
The only information released about a suspect was the aforementioned video of a man, who appeared to have a gun in his holster on his belt, approaching Nancy's door.
Savannah and her family have been vocal about the fact they believe Nancy is still alive.