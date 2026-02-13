Nancy Guthrie's Haunting Crime Scene Photos Revealed — After Authorities Installed Forensics Tent, Searched Septic Tank and Found Mysterious Black Glove

While the identity of the potential kidnapper remains unknown – and, currently, they remain at large – the FBI released photos of the suspect on February 10 from Nancy's Nest camera.

In the images, a masked man is seen wearing gloves. He also appears to be armed, as there seems to be a gun holstered in the front of his belt. It was later revealed a pair of black gloves, much like the ones the suspect is seen wearing, were found during the search for Nancy. They are being tested for DNA.

Alongside the photos of the suspect, FBI Director Kash Patel wrote: "Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors – including the removal of recording devices.

"The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. Working with our partners – as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."

He also encouraged anyone with more information to contact the FBI.