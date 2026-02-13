Nancy Guthrie's Haunting Crime Scene Photos Revealed — After Authorities Installed Forensics Tent, Searched Septic Tank and Found Mysterious Black Glove
Feb. 13 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
Haunting crime scene photos in the kidnapping of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, have been revealed, RadarOnline.com can report.
These photos come on the cusp of authorities installing a forensics tent, searching a septic tank behind her property, and finding a black glove that may be a piece of evidence.
The tent, which was installed on February 12, was seen blocking the entrance to her home. While the reason it was put up remains unknown, a typical reason a tent like that would go up is when people working on investigating a crime want to keep a body, weapon, or other important piece of evidence out of sight.
Photos of the Suspect
While the identity of the potential kidnapper remains unknown – and, currently, they remain at large – the FBI released photos of the suspect on February 10 from Nancy's Nest camera.
In the images, a masked man is seen wearing gloves. He also appears to be armed, as there seems to be a gun holstered in the front of his belt. It was later revealed a pair of black gloves, much like the ones the suspect is seen wearing, were found during the search for Nancy. They are being tested for DNA.
Alongside the photos of the suspect, FBI Director Kash Patel wrote: "Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors – including the removal of recording devices.
"The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. Working with our partners – as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."
He also encouraged anyone with more information to contact the FBI.
A Search of a Septic Tank
On February 8, it was revealed police were searching a septic tank behind Nancy's home. They were reportedly looking to see if they could find anything a potential abductor may have tried to dispose of.
"A lot of people forget that having a septic tank means wastewater doesn't go into a city sewer, it goes into the tank," former SWAT team captain Josh Schirard told the Daily Mail. "So, somebody may have flushed something thinking that would get rid of it, but instead it would actually just be deposited in the septic tank.
"It is a possibility that [investigators] are now trying to make sure that there’s nothing in there that could indicate any kind of guilt."
What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?
Nancy was reported missing on February 1 after she failed to show up at a friend's house to watch a livestream of a church service. When she was unable to be reached, the friend contacted her daughter, Annie.
When the elderly woman's children arrived at her house, she was already gone; however, her wallet, cellphone, and keys were left behind.
She was last seen on January 31 at her property in Tucson, Arizona.
What's the Latest?
To date, Nancy remains missing, and police continue to work around the clock to find her.
Smaller developments have been noted, such as police carrying a height chart and video equipment into her home.
Savannah and her family have spoken out numerous times, begging for their mother to come home. Even though it's been 13 days since she went missing, they have remained adamant to date that they believe she's out there.