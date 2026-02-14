Three People Detained in 'Possible Major Breakthrough' as Search for Nancy Guthrie Continues
Feb. 14 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Investigators probing the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie made a dramatic move Friday night as a SWAT team descended on a home near Nancy's Tucson neighborhood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Three people have been detained in what could mark a turning point in the case.
Three New People Detained
The Pima County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant at the residence, ordering a man and woman — believed to possibly be related — to exit the property. Both complied and were detained for questioning, per News Nation Now.
A third man was stopped and detained nearby during a traffic stop while allegedly heading toward the searched home.
Detained Doesn't Mean Arrested
Just before 1 a.m. EST, authorities confirmed the operation in a statement on X, writing: "Law enforcement activity is underway at a residence near E Orange Grove Rd & N First Ave related to the Guthrie case. Because this is a joint investigation, at the request of the FBI – no additional information is currently available."
The location is less than two miles from Nancy's home, where the 84-year-old vanished nearly two weeks ago.
Officials stressed that a detention does not equal an arrest.
Retired homicide detective Chris McDonough explained the distinction, saying: "When someone is detained, it means they're not under arrest. The reason for that is to conduct further interviews, collect forensic evidence without having to put the individual into a custody situation."
'Unbelievable Absurd'
Neighbors described the late-night raid as unsettling.
Local resident Peter Molk called the scene "unbelievably absurd," adding, "It's making everybody nervous. It's just surreal, and we just can't imagine how the family is processing all this."
Earlier in the day, investigators ramped up activity across the area. A sheriff’s aircraft was seen circling overhead while a mobile command center was deployed from headquarters.
Authorities say the suspect in Nancy's disappearance is believed to be a man of average build, roughly 5-foot-10.
Megyn Kelly Claims Annie Guthrie and Husband Tommaso Cioni's Neighbors 'Keep Getting Asked' About The Couple — And Insists Authorities Are Searching For 'Evidence of a Phone'
'Possible Major Breakthrough'
Fox News also reported that a Range Rover was towed from the scene as the "possible major breakthrough" unfolded.
Former FBI New York City Crisis Coordinator James Gagliano added: "I think the investigation has moved in a direction where they could possibly have some probative value evidence."
Law enforcement officials continue canvassing neighborhoods tied to Nancy's final known movements, including the area where she had dinner with family hours before she vanished.
No arrests have been announced, and the search for Nancy remains pressing.