Three People Detained in 'Possible Major Breakthrough' as Search for Nancy Guthrie Continues

Just before 1 a.m. EST, authorities confirmed the operation in a statement on X, writing: "Law enforcement activity is underway at a residence near E Orange Grove Rd & N First Ave related to the Guthrie case. Because this is a joint investigation, at the request of the FBI – no additional information is currently available."

The location is less than two miles from Nancy's home, where the 84-year-old vanished nearly two weeks ago.

Officials stressed that a detention does not equal an arrest.

Retired homicide detective Chris McDonough explained the distinction, saying: "When someone is detained, it means they're not under arrest. The reason for that is to conduct further interviews, collect forensic evidence without having to put the individual into a custody situation."