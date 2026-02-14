'2 People Pulled From Home' Following SWAT Operation in Nancy Guthrie Case 13 Days After Horrifying Abduction

Multiple outlets reported the Pima County Sheriff's Special Weapons and Tactics team was active in the evening hours of February 13. The operation is reportedly connected to Savannah Guthrie 's 84-year-old mom, who has been missing since she was abducted from her home 13 days ago.

A SWAT team ordered a man and a woman out of a house two miles away from Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson, Arizona, in the latest development in her abduction case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

NewsNation's Brian Entin was there on the ground when two people were "taken out of the house." He was told a nearby traffic stop was also connected to the SWAT activity.

Multiple other news outlets reported on the operation at the home, which was about 30 minutes from Nancy's $1million residence.

Entin said he waited to report the news until the team had safely entered the home in question.

"It was a man and a woman, and it is hard to tell," he said during a live report about whether or not the two were handcuffed, noting it was dark and raining when the operation took place.

Entin said he does know "for sure" the operation is connected to Nancy's abduction investigation and that he'd "confirmed" that detail.