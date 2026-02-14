'2 People Pulled From Home' Following SWAT Operation in Nancy Guthrie Case 13 Days After Horrifying Abduction
Feb. 13 2026, Published 11:53 p.m. ET
A SWAT team ordered a man and a woman out of a house two miles away from Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson, Arizona, in the latest development in her abduction case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Multiple outlets reported the Pima County Sheriff's Special Weapons and Tactics team was active in the evening hours of February 13. The operation is reportedly connected to Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mom, who has been missing since she was abducted from her home 13 days ago.
Active Investigation
NewsNation's Brian Entin was there on the ground when two people were "taken out of the house." He was told a nearby traffic stop was also connected to the SWAT activity.
Multiple other news outlets reported on the operation at the home, which was about 30 minutes from Nancy's $1million residence.
Entin said he waited to report the news until the team had safely entered the home in question.
"It was a man and a woman, and it is hard to tell," he said during a live report about whether or not the two were handcuffed, noting it was dark and raining when the operation took place.
Entin said he does know "for sure" the operation is connected to Nancy's abduction investigation and that he'd "confirmed" that detail.
Pima County Sheriff's Department Isn't Going to Hold a News Conference
The Pima County Sheriff's Department announced via X there is "no press briefing scheduled for tonight regarding the Nancy Guthrie investigation," and that a "written statement" would be forthcoming following the SWAT operation.
Before any press release went out, the department shared a post reading: "Reporting that current law enforcement activity is surrounding a home belonging to a former county attorney is NOT accurate."
The department and its top brass, including Sheriff Chris Nanos, had come under fire for allegedly failing to cooperate with the FBI on the case, even though the feds were brought in to assist in the investigation.
Entin said the evening's operation was made up of the Pima County Sheriff's SWAT team. He said he followed "at least two dozen sheriff's deputies and FBI cars" into the neighborhood where the blitz went down.
Almost an hour after the PCSD SWAT operation ended, Entin posted to X, "Just got moved out of the perimeter after a ton of FBI arrived."
Doorbell Video Was a Major Break in the Case
The FBI was able to recover a Nest doorbell camera video of a possible suspect at Nancy's front door shortly before her abduction.
The bureau worked with Google, Nest's parent company, to painstakingly locate the video in the cloud, since Nancy didn't have a subscription to the service for recordings.
On February 10, the FBI released still photos and a video showing a man in a ski mask with heavy gloves and armed with what appeared to be a gun in a waistband holster.
It came after the PCSD said early in the investigation that no video could be recovered.
Sadly, the intruder's visuals did not lead to any immediate identifications or arrests.
Nancy Guthrie Is Still Missing 13 Days After Her Abduction
The ailing grandmother was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on January 31, when a relative dropped her off at her house following a dinner at her daughter, Annie, and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni's home.
Savannah has made multiple pleas to the public about helping find her missing mom, after nearly two weeks with no sign of Nancy.