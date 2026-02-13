Chilling New Footage Released of a Man Approaching Doorbell Camera Near Nancy Guthrie's Arizona Home One Week Before Kidnapping

As Radar previously revealed, bone-chilling photos of the suspect in Nancy's case were revealed by the FBI on February 10.

In the snaps, a man in a mask was seen with his hands covered in gloves. He also appeared to be armed, as he seemingly had a gun holstered in the front of his belt.

FBI Director Kash Patel shared the following alongside the photos: "Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. "Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."

He also asked anyone with more information to contact the FBI.

Savannah also shared the photos on her social media, adding, "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900."