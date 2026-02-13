Chilling New Footage Released of a Man Approaching Doorbell Camera Near Nancy Guthrie's Arizona Home One Week Before Kidnapping
Feb. 13 2026, Published 12:13 p.m. ET
Police are looking into a new video that has emerged in the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The video shows a man in Tucson, Arizona, with a goatee, weirdly approaching a doorbell camera one week before Nancy went missing.
What Does the New Video Show?
The video was first posted on the Ring Neighbor's app on January 23 and depicts the man purposely backing up to the front door of a home around 6.5 miles from where Nancy resides.
Despite the man's efforts to stay hidden, the camera got a clear view of him as he rang the doorbell around 5 a.m. Once the dogs started barking, the mysterious person quickly took off.
A law enforcement source spoke to TMZ to inform them the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI are aware of the new video and are looking into it as a potential lead.
The man's goatee is similar to what was seen on Nancy's Nest camera footage that was previously revealed.
Photos of the Suspect
As Radar previously revealed, bone-chilling photos of the suspect in Nancy's case were revealed by the FBI on February 10.
In the snaps, a man in a mask was seen with his hands covered in gloves. He also appeared to be armed, as he seemingly had a gun holstered in the front of his belt.
FBI Director Kash Patel shared the following alongside the photos: "Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. "Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."
He also asked anyone with more information to contact the FBI.
Savannah also shared the photos on her social media, adding, "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900."
Nancy has been missing since February 1 and was last seen the night before at her house.
On February 1, Nancy was due at a friend's house to watch a livestream of a church service, something that had become a ritual since COVID. Once she didn't show up, her friend attempted to contact her to no success. At that point, she reached out to Nancy's daughter, Annie.
By the time Nancy's kids arrived at her home, she was already gone; however, her keys, cellphone, and wallet remained behind.
What's the Latest in the Nancy Guthrie Case?
At this point, the suspect remains at large, and Nancy's whereabouts remain unknown.
The Pima County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are working around the clock to find her.
Savannah and her family have made a few public statements and have shared their belief they still think Nancy is out there.