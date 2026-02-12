NBC Execs 'Uncomfortable' Discussing Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy's 'Abduction' on 'Dateline' — As Network Doesn't Want 'to Look Like It's Profiting Off Pain'

Nancy was last seen on January 31 while visiting her other daughter, Annie. After they had dinner together, Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, allegedly drove Nancy home and dropped her off there just before 10 p.m. She was reported missing the next day when she failed to show up for plans with friends from church.

In the days that followed, ransom notes were given to the Guthrie family and several media outlets demanding $6million in bitcoin. It has not been publicly confirmed whether they are legitimate or not. Since then, both local and federal law enforcement have been scrambling for clues that will lead them to Nancy before it's too late.