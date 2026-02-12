NBC Execs 'Uncomfortable' Discussing Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy's 'Abduction' on 'Dateline' — As Network Doesn't Want 'to Look Like It's Profiting Off Pain'
Feb. 11 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Executives at NBC are unsure whether to cover Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy's mysterious disappearance on Dateline as the desperate search for the missing 84-year-old continues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Inside Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance
Nancy was last seen on January 31 while visiting her other daughter, Annie. After they had dinner together, Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, allegedly drove Nancy home and dropped her off there just before 10 p.m. She was reported missing the next day when she failed to show up for plans with friends from church.
In the days that followed, ransom notes were given to the Guthrie family and several media outlets demanding $6million in bitcoin. It has not been publicly confirmed whether they are legitimate or not. Since then, both local and federal law enforcement have been scrambling for clues that will lead them to Nancy before it's too late.
Why NBC Is Hesitant to Cover Nancy Guthrie's Case on 'Dateline'
While an episode of Dateline documenting the horrifying potential-kidnapping would likely pull in thousands of viewers, higher-ups at the network have been concerned that it might look like they're taking advantage of a heartbreaking situation plaguing one of their employees and have been "uncomfortable" with the idea, according to several sources.
"Let's be honest – Dateline wants a hit, and everyone knows this could be the highest-rated episode they've ever had," a source told the Daily Mail. "There's no pretending otherwise. This story would pull massive numbers."
Similar concerns were echoed by journalist Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack that execs were also fearful giving the case a platform could encourage similar crimes against other staffers.
"That’s the nightmare scenario. You don’t want to become a target," an insider explained to Shuter. "No one wants blood on their hands, but no one wants to open a door that can’t be closed."
A second source claimed the worries weren't about "ratings or contracts," but "fear, compassion, and the impossible choices no one prepares you for."
Authorities Release Images and Video of Potential Suspect
Earlier this month, the FBI released video and photos of a suspect who had been captured by a doorbell camera at Nancy's home on the night of her disappearance. The figure appeared to be a man wearing a ski mask and other nondescript clothing.
In a recent interview, criminal justice expert Kevin Hale exclusively told Radar the alleged kidnapper came prepared, but maybe not enough.
"The person likely put some thought into this event. The full facial covering with a ski mask is a bit odd, given the normal temperature in Tucson. This could have been ordered online, but there are certainly masks made of a lighter material," he explained. "While they may have tried to prepare their outfit, I find it interesting that they did not prepare for the possibility of a door camera. Why not just bring a can of spray paint, or simply rip it out and take it to dispose of later?"
Since releasing the photos, the FBI has received thousands of tips on a suspect. However, they have yet to make any arrests and have only detained one person, whom they released.