Megyn Kelly Torches Sheriff in Nancy Guthrie Disappearance For Telling Media 'Don't Be So Mean' in Reporting — 'It's What We Get Paid to Do'

Kelly mused, "If law enforcement ever contacted me and said, 'I'm going to give you a tip, but I need you to keep this confidential for the integrity of the investigation, I would honor that. But that's not what this sheriff is doing. He's saying, 'Don't be so mean. Okay?'"

"Sorry, we're the media, sir. Like, we are mean. I don't know who ever told you we weren't mean, okay? It's what we get paid to do," the former Fox News host laughed

"We're not in the 'I want to be liked business.' We're in the 'I want to report news business,'" Kelly declared to Nanos.

"So, we don't know what the truth is at this point. But you don't, as the reporter covering this, or frankly, as the police, rule anybody out until you see handcuffs on somebody. And even then, you might have a few questions left," the conservative firebrand proclaimed.