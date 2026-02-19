Megyn Kelly Defends Her Coverage of Nancy Guthrie's Son-in-Law as Possible Suspect in 84-year-old's Abduction: 'It Would be Completely Inappropriate' Not To
Feb. 19 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly made it crystal clear she has no problem reporting on Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law being a possible "suspect" in her disappearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos called coverage of the family as potential suspects "not only wrong" but "cruel," Kelly fired back it would be "inappropriate" not to report on Tommaso Cioni.
'He Was the Last Person to See Nancy Guthrie'
"Oh, it would be completely inappropriate for me to spend no time on the brother-in-law. He was the last person to see Nancy Guthrie. I mean, you know, that we know of," the conservative firebrand told Sky News Australia host Paul Murray on February 18.
"Obviously, an abductor came into the house later that night, but he was the person who had Nancy at his house earlier in the evening and says he dropped her back off at her house at 9:48 p.m. the night she disappeared. Obviously, we have to look at the brother-in-law," Kelly huffed about Today host Savannah Guthrie's brother-in-law.
After journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported on February 3 that an "impeccable" source told her Cioni "may be a prime suspect" in Nancy's disappearance, Nanos confirmed he was the one who dropped her off at her Tucson, Arizona, home after she had dinner with him and her daughter, Annie.
The lawman later backtracked to say it was a "relative" who brought Nancy home before she was abducted.
Son-in-Law as a Suspect Keeps Nancy Guthrie's Abduction Story 'in the News'
Kelly stressed that any reporting is good reporting when it comes to keeping Nancy's disappearance in the news, as the trail into finding her abductor has been growing cold for weeks.
"And by the way, Paul, if you, god forbid, had a family member go missing, or I, god forbid, had this happen to us, I think both of us would say, speculate all you want about me, about my family. As long as you continue paying attention to the case and keeping it in the headlines, I'm fine," she proclaimed.
"That's the whole game when you have a missing person is to keep it in the news. And if what keeps it in the news is speculation about a family member, so be it," Kelly noted.
'Feel Free to Stay on Him'
Kelly claimed Banfield's insider assured her a week later, "You're on the target. Don't worry," about her reporting.
The former Fox News host said her own sources also told her to "feel free to stay on him" about Cioni.
Kelly went on to chide Nanos for telling the Daily Mail on February 15, "Nobody has been cleared as suspects."
The following day, he did a 180, claiming that "the Guthrie family — to include all siblings and spouses — has been cleared as possible suspects in this case."
The bumbling sheriff doubled down by scolding the media, "I am telling everyone, effective today, you guys need to knock it off, quit. People are hurting. They are victims. I am saying they are clear. We have cleared them," adding that the Guthrie family had been "100% cooperative" with investigators.
By February 17, the PCSD changed the wording again to say, "The Guthrie family has not been identified as suspects," which Kelly pointed out, "is very different from has been cleared."
Big Break Results in No New Leads
Authorities seem to be no closer to discovering the identity of the masked man seen in a video on Nancy's front porch just before her abduction. He was seen wearing black gloves, a gun holster, and carrying a stuffed backpack.
It was the first and only major break in the case.
Nanos claimed his department received nearly 5,000 tips within the first hour of the video and still photos being released on February 10. However, it seemingly hasn't brought them any closer to finding Nancy or the suspect.