Megyn Kelly Defends Her Coverage of Nancy Guthrie's Son-in-Law as Possible Suspect in 84-year-old's Abduction: 'It Would be Completely Inappropriate' Not To

"Oh, it would be completely inappropriate for me to spend no time on the brother-in-law. He was the last person to see Nancy Guthrie. I mean, you know, that we know of," the conservative firebrand told Sky News Australia host Paul Murray on February 18.

"Obviously, an abductor came into the house later that night, but he was the person who had Nancy at his house earlier in the evening and says he dropped her back off at her house at 9:48 p.m. the night she disappeared. Obviously, we have to look at the brother-in-law," Kelly huffed about Today host Savannah Guthrie's brother-in-law.

After journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported on February 3 that an "impeccable" source told her Cioni "may be a prime suspect" in Nancy's disappearance, Nanos confirmed he was the one who dropped her off at her Tucson, Arizona, home after she had dinner with him and her daughter, Annie.

The lawman later backtracked to say it was a "relative" who brought Nancy home before she was abducted.