Home > True Crime > savannah guthrie

Nancy Guthrie's Family Members CLEARED in Case — After Missing Woman's Son-in-Law Was Accused of Being 'Prime Suspect' in Her Abduction

The Guthrie family are not considered suspects in the ongoing missing person case.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The Guthrie family are not considered suspects in the ongoing missing person case.

Feb. 16 2026, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie and the rest of her family have been "cleared as possible suspects" as the desperate search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie enters its third week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Arizona Sheriff Releases Statement on Potential Suspects

Photo of Chris Nanos
Source: 12 News/YouTube

Sheriff Chris Nanos released a statement on February 16 clearing the Guthries as suspects.

On Monday, February 16, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed "all siblings" and their respective "spouses" were not considered suspects.

"The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case," he continued. "To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple."

Ashleigh Banfield Stood by Claims Tommaso Cioni May Be a 'Prime Suspect'

Tommaso Cioni is married to Nancy's daughter Annie Guthrie.
Source: Facebook

Tommaso Cioni is married to Nancy's daughter Annie Guthrie.

Over the last three weeks, rumors swirled that Nancy's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, who is married to her daughter Annie Guthrie, could be a key person of interest since he was the last individual who saw the elderly woman before she mysteriously went missing.

As Radar previously reported, Nancy had dinner with Annie and Tommaso at their Arizona property on January 31. Later that night, Tommaso allegedly drove her back to her own home in Catalina Foothills and dropped her off at roughly 9:48 p.m. The next day, she was reported missing when she failed to show up to a get-together with a friend to watch a livestream of a church service.

Her keys, wallet, and phone were found at the scene, as well as blood spatters on the door. Ransom letters, that have yet to be verified as legitimate, were also sent to the Guthrie family and several media outlets. One of the alleged ransom notes asked for $6 million in bitcoin for Nancy's safe return home. However, the Guthrie family was unable to obtain proof that the supposed kidnappers had their mother or if she was even alive.

Earlier this month, journalist Ashleigh Banfield joined in on the rumors that Nancy's son-in-law "may be the prime suspect" in the case.

However, the Pima County Sheriff's Department quickly shut down the allegations, calling them "irresponsible."

Ashleigh Banfield stood by her claims Cioni could be a key suspect.
Source: MEGA

Ashleigh Banfield stood by her claims Cioni could be a key suspect.

Despite facing backlash, she refused to walk back her claims.

"Nothing's changed. Nothing's changed," she noted at the time. "But I will say this: the day after I did that report, my source said, 'things have really tightened up.'"

"The folks in the Sheriff’s Department are worried about retaliation because of the leak. And I thought to myself, 'Well, if it’s not true, there wouldn’t be any worry,' you know?" the journalist continued. "And then on the third day, he said, 'What I can tell you is: when they take shots at you, you’re standing on the target.'"

Donald Trump Calls for Kidnappers to Face the Death Penalty

Donald Trump said Nancy's kidnappers should face 'severe' consequences.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Nancy's kidnappers should face 'severe' consequences.

On Monday, President Donald Trump he'd want the DOJ to seek the death penalty against the alleged kidnapper or kidnappers once the case is over.

During a phone call with the New York Post, he said the perpetrators would face "very, very severe — the most severe" consequences if Nancy was found dead.

