Nancy Guthrie's Family Members CLEARED in Case — After Missing Woman's Son-in-Law Was Accused of Being 'Prime Suspect' in Her Abduction

Over the last three weeks, rumors swirled that Nancy's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, who is married to her daughter Annie Guthrie, could be a key person of interest since he was the last individual who saw the elderly woman before she mysteriously went missing.

As Radar previously reported, Nancy had dinner with Annie and Tommaso at their Arizona property on January 31. Later that night, Tommaso allegedly drove her back to her own home in Catalina Foothills and dropped her off at roughly 9:48 p.m. The next day, she was reported missing when she failed to show up to a get-together with a friend to watch a livestream of a church service.

Her keys, wallet, and phone were found at the scene, as well as blood spatters on the door. Ransom letters, that have yet to be verified as legitimate, were also sent to the Guthrie family and several media outlets. One of the alleged ransom notes asked for $6 million in bitcoin for Nancy's safe return home. However, the Guthrie family was unable to obtain proof that the supposed kidnappers had their mother or if she was even alive.

Earlier this month, journalist Ashleigh Banfield joined in on the rumors that Nancy's son-in-law "may be the prime suspect" in the case.

However, the Pima County Sheriff's Department quickly shut down the allegations, calling them "irresponsible."