'The Most Severe': Donald Trump Calls for Nancy Guthrie Kidnappers to Face Death Penalty If She Doesn't Come Home Alive

As Radar previously reported, Nancy was last seen on January 31, after having dinner with her other daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, at their Arizona home. Just before 10 p.m., she was dropped off at her own house in Catalina Foothills, which is a roughly 10-minute drive.

However, when she didn't show up to a friend's house to watch a livestreamed church service the next morning, she was reported missing to local police. Upon investigation of her home, blood was found on the door of her porch, and it was discovered that her phone, wallet, and keys were all left inside.

On February 2, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Us Weekly he believed Nancy had been asleep before she was taken.

"We're gonna pull all the stops and go at all angles," he said at the time. "We really do hope it’s a search-and-rescue mission and we find her, and she's safe and sound. But it would be unjust if we didn't look at what’s in front of us and go, 'We need to act.'"