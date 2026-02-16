'The Most Severe': Donald Trump Calls for Nancy Guthrie Kidnappers to Face Death Penalty If She Doesn't Come Home Alive
Feb. 16 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump has called for the potential abductors who kidnapped Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, to face the "most severe" penalties possible, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As the search for the missing 84-year-old enters its third week, Trump, 79, told the New York Post it was "true" he'd want the Department of Justice to seek the death penalty for the perpetrator or perpetrators if it's confirmed that Nancy is dead.
What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?
As Radar previously reported, Nancy was last seen on January 31, after having dinner with her other daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, at their Arizona home. Just before 10 p.m., she was dropped off at her own house in Catalina Foothills, which is a roughly 10-minute drive.
However, when she didn't show up to a friend's house to watch a livestreamed church service the next morning, she was reported missing to local police. Upon investigation of her home, blood was found on the door of her porch, and it was discovered that her phone, wallet, and keys were all left inside.
On February 2, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Us Weekly he believed Nancy had been asleep before she was taken.
"We're gonna pull all the stops and go at all angles," he said at the time. "We really do hope it’s a search-and-rescue mission and we find her, and she's safe and sound. But it would be unjust if we didn't look at what’s in front of us and go, 'We need to act.'"
Donald Trump Offers Help From Federal Law Enforcement in Search for Nancy
On February 4, Trump shared on Truth Social he'd contacted Savannah and let her know that he was "directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY" to assist in the search.
Several days later, he said they'd received some "very strong clues" and could "have some answers coming up fairly soon" as to the 84-year-old's whereabouts while speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One.
On Monday, February 16, he took to social media to praise Nicole Parker, a former member of the FBI, for her explanation of the high-profile case during an appearance on Fox News. He additionally thanked "others also, working so hard, with such expertise and knowledge," as he expressed his hopes for a "positive result."
The Guthrie Family Pleads With Potential Kidnappers for Answers
Since her disappearance, Nancy's children – Savannah, Annie, and Camron Guthrie – have released several videos begging whoever took their mother to bring her home safely.
Most recently, Savannah posted another video telling the kidnappers it was "never too late" to "do the right thing" and return her mother to them.
"We are here, and we believe, and we believe in the essential goodness of every human being, and it's never too late."
Arizona Sheriff Addresses Rumors Son-in-Law Is a Suspect
While Nanos confirmed "nobody" has been ruled out as a suspect, he warned those following the case not to spread "nasty" rumors without evidence.
"If he [Tommaso Cioni] is guilty, if he’s the one who did it, and we’re able to prove that, then at that time jump on it, but don’t come out of nowhere with this," Nanos told The Daily Mail on Sunday, February 15. "I understand the pundits are out there. They’re gonna say, well, he’s the last one to see her alive. We understand that stuff. But, my goodness, you’re putting a mark on somebody who could be completely innocent. And more important than that, he’s family."