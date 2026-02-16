Under Fire Sheriff leading Nancy Guthrie Search Hits Back at 'Haters' Accusing him of Botching Investigation and Declares 'Nobody' has been Cleared in Case

The move allowed media crews — including Arizona's Family News — to walk directly to the front door and capture video of what Nanos described as blood droplets before federal investigators had an opportunity to revisit the scene.

Nanos reasons by saying he’s confident his officers made a thorough sweep of Guthrie's home and her yard well before the FBI came and decided to re-seal the home.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, he said: "My officers were there for almost 20 hours, and they processed their scene, got it done, and brought in all the evidence.

"Then the FBI came and did their thing."