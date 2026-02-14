Megyn Kelly Claims Annie Guthrie and Husband Tommaso Cioni's Neighbors 'Keep Getting Asked' About The Couple — And Insists Authorities Are Searching For 'Evidence of a Phone'
Feb. 13 2026, Published 7:43 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has speculated law enforcement officials investigating Nancy Guthie's mysterious disappearance are wondering if her daughter, Annie, and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni "had anything to do with it," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kelly, 55, surmised authorities must be onto something, since they keep interviewing the couple's neighbors. Nancy had dinner at their home before being driven back to her $1million house, where the 84-year-old was abducted hours later.
The Couple's Neighbors Keep Getting Interviewed 'Over and Over'
"The reason they are going back to Annie's and Tommaso's house all the time, I think, is they're wondering if they had anything to do with it. I just don't understand why you'd be interviewing the neighbors over and over and over," Kelly claimed on her February 13 SiriusXM show.
Crime analyst Phil Holloway, host of The MK True Crime Show, has been doing reports for Kelly from Tucson. She mentioned how "he's been talking to the neighbors, and the neighbors told him that they keep getting asked about Annie and Tomaso and what they are like."
"That this is what the FBI and the sheriff's deputies are asking the neighbors," Kelly claimed of how both the feds and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have been doing sweeps of Annie and Cioni's neighborhood as Nancy's disappearance entered day 13.
Authorities 'Potentially Interested' In Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni
Kelly mentioned that in Holloway's reporting, "They're very interested in, like, a phone. Have they seen evidence of any phone anywhere? You know, maybe they're looking for evidence that the guy may have dropped, etc."
"Anyway, I don't mean to condemn them, but I just think like that's them doing their shoe leather FBI work, is it not?" the former Fox News host noted about how the investigation had to be thorough, even though it seemingly has not turned up any major leads.
The former lawyer pointed out, "We've talked about family, friends, associates, neighbors, whatever. And there's no reason to be asking the neighbors what these two are like, going back there time and time again, if you're not potentially interested in them."
Megyn Kelly Believes 'Ashleigh Banfield Was Onto Something' About Tommaso Cioni
Kelly's statements came after veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield yet again stood behind her reporting that an "impeccable" law enforcement source told her Cioni "may be the prime suspect" in Nancy's disappearance.
After having Banfield, 58, on her February 4 show, where they discussed the topic in depth, Kelly claimed she believes authorities are "taking a very serious look" at Cioni.
"We're still investigating that too, Brian," Kelly told her guest, NewsNation's Brian Entin, on February 9.
"And all I can tell you is that I have reason to believe Ashley Banfield was onto something. I don't know that he did this, but I do believe her reporting that they are taking a very serious look at him."
Ashleigh Banfield's 'Standing on the Target' With Her Reporting
Banfield continued to stand by her reporting during a February 12 podcast appearance.
"Nothing's changed. Nothing's changed," she told host Dan Abrams about Cioni's status as a "prime suspect."
The former NBC News correspondent believes she touched a nerve with her reporting and that she's "on the target."
"The folks in the Sheriff’s Department are worried about retaliation because of the leak. And I thought to myself, 'Well, if it’s not true, there wouldn’t be any worry,' you know? And then on the third day, he said, 'What I can tell you is: when they take shots at you, you’re standing on the target,'" Banfield shared.
After the former CNN host's initial report on Cioni being a suspect, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed it was him who dropped off Nancy at her home in the hours before she was taken and that he was the last person to see her.
The bumbling lawman later walked back the claim and said it was simply a "relative" who drove Nancy home.