Megyn Kelly Claims Annie Guthrie and Husband Tommaso Cioni's Neighbors 'Keep Getting Asked' About The Couple — And Insists Authorities Are Searching For 'Evidence of a Phone'

"The reason they are going back to Annie's and Tommaso's house all the time, I think, is they're wondering if they had anything to do with it. I just don't understand why you'd be interviewing the neighbors over and over and over," Kelly claimed on her February 13 SiriusXM show.

Crime analyst Phil Holloway, host of The MK True Crime Show, has been doing reports for Kelly from Tucson. She mentioned how "he's been talking to the neighbors, and the neighbors told him that they keep getting asked about Annie and Tomaso and what they are like."

"That this is what the FBI and the sheriff's deputies are asking the neighbors," Kelly claimed of how both the feds and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have been doing sweeps of Annie and Cioni's neighborhood as Nancy's disappearance entered day 13.