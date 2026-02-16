Arizona Sheriff 'Understands' Public's Interest in Missing Nancy Guthrie's Son-in-Law Tommaso Cioni — As He Insists 'Nobody' Has Been Ruled Out as a Suspect

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed "nobody" has been ruled out as a suspect but urged people to avoid spreading "nasty stuff" without concrete evidence.

"If he [Tommaso Cioni] is guilty, if he’s the one who did it, and we’re able to prove that, then at that time jump on it, but don’t come out of nowhere with this," Nanos said in a statement to The Daily Mail on February 15.

He added, "I understand the pundits are out there. They’re gonna say, well, he’s the last one to see her alive. We understand that stuff. But, my goodness, you’re putting a mark on somebody who could be completely innocent. And more important than that, he’s family."