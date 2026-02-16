Your tip
Home > News > savannah guthrie

Arizona Sheriff 'Understands' Public's Interest in Missing Nancy Guthrie's Son-in-Law Tommaso Cioni — As He Insists 'Nobody' Has Been Ruled Out as a Suspect

Composite photo of Sheriff Chris Nanos, Nancy Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni
Source: 12 News/YouTube; Facebook

Tommasio Cioni was the last person to see Nancy Guthrie before she disappeared.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 16 2026, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

The Sheriff in charge of the investigation into Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy, said he "understands" the public interest in Nancy's son-in-law as a suspect, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tommaso Cioni, who is married to Savannah's sister, Annie, was the last person to see Nancy before her disappearance.

What Did Sheriff Chris Nanos Say About Tommaso Cioni?

Photo of Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie
Source: Facebook

Sheriff Chris Nanos warned against 'putting a mark on somebody who could be completely innocent.'

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed "nobody" has been ruled out as a suspect but urged people to avoid spreading "nasty stuff" without concrete evidence.

"If he [Tommaso Cioni] is guilty, if he’s the one who did it, and we’re able to prove that, then at that time jump on it, but don’t come out of nowhere with this," Nanos said in a statement to The Daily Mail on February 15.

He added, "I understand the pundits are out there. They’re gonna say, well, he’s the last one to see her alive. We understand that stuff. But, my goodness, you’re putting a mark on somebody who could be completely innocent. And more important than that, he’s family."

Sheriff Nanos Said Journalists 'Need to Be a Little More Responsible'

Photo of Sheriff Chris Nanos
Source: NEWS 4 TUCSON KVOA-TV

Nanos stated people 'can get pretty ugly and mean and nasty and not have the facts.'

Nanos insisted some people "can get pretty ugly and mean and nasty and not have the facts."

"I tell my journalists, you guys need to be a little more responsible… because that’s just really nasty stuff."

Nanos additionally shared that he'd been in contact with Tommaso and Annie "a little bit," but he was mostly in touch with Savannah regarding the case.

As Radar previously reported, Nancy has been missing since February 1 and was last seen on January 31. After spending the night with Tommaso and Annie at their house for dinner and a game of mahjong, her son-in-law allegedly drove her home just before 10 p.m.

Sheriff Nanos Changed His Wording About Tommaso Cioni

Photo of Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthire has been missing since February 1.

While Tommaso was initially identified as the person who drove her home, Nanos later changed his wording to say "family drove her home," something he copped to doing to steer away from rumors about him having a part in Nancy's abduction.

"We know who it is, but… when we saw everybody was attacking everybody and saying it’s this, we just thought, you know what? We’ll say it was family," he shared.

Nanos went on to insist Nancy's family members have been "nothing but cooperative" since the investigation into her disappearance began.

"Everything we've asked for, they've given us. They’re in such a state of grief. But… I think they're a little weary, too, of what’s been going on and being said about them," he said.

To date, investigators have searched Annie's home twice.

Savannah Guthrie's Latest Statement on Nancy

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie said she and her siblings 'still have hope' Nancy is alive.

Nanos wasn't the only one to speak out on February 15. Savannah also took to Instagram to release her latest statement, sharing she and her siblings "still have hope" their matriarch is alive and they "still believe" she will come home.

"I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it's never too late, and you're not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing," she continued. "We are here, and we believe, and we believe in the essential goodness of every human being, and it's never too late."

