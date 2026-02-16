Your tip
Desperate Savannah Guthrie Pleads with Mom's captors 'Do The Right Thing' and Return Missing 84-Year-Old — Two Weeks After Abduction

picture of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie;Instagram

Savannah Guthrie has recorded a fresh video message for her mom's captors pleading for Nancy's safe return.

Feb. 16 2026, Updated 7:08 a.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie has made a fresh plea to her mom’s captors, two weeks after 84-year-old Nancy was abducted from her $1million home.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Today co-host, 54, recorded a solo video message, which she posted on Instagram under the caption "Bring her home", urging kidnappers to “do the right thing" and hand back her mom, insisting "it's never too late."

Savannah 'Still Has Hope' Mom Is Alive

picture of Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie;Instagram

Savannah remains positive her missing mom with be returned.

Savannah said she and her two siblings, Camron and Annie, "still have hope" that Nancy is alive and "still believe" she will be returned to them.

She continued: "And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it's never too late, and you're not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing.

"We are here and we believe, and we believe in the essential goodness of every human being, and it's never too late."

It's now two weeks since Nancy was snatched from her home in Tucson, Arizona, in the early hours of February 1.

Awaiting DNA Testing Results

Source: @savannahguthrie;Instagram

Savannah's recorded video as she awaits results from glove DNA testing.

There are still zero suspects in custody, as federal authorities await the results of DNA testing from a glove found near Nancy's home.

Feds say it matches the kind of glove worn by a masked figure caught on her doorbell camera the night of her abduction.

The masked man, who authorities say was carrying a 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack, was seen yanking the camera from the door frame after he apparently tried to obscure the camera with a bunch of flowers he ripped from Nancy's entranceway.

Federal authorities believe the suspect is approximately 5ft 9in to 5ft 10in with an average build.

DNA Collected From Unidentified Individual

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

DNA from an unidentified individual found at property, not known to Nancy or Savannah, is also being tested.

Authorities have also collected DNA belonging to an unidentified individual — someone not known to Guthrie or her family — that was said to be found at Nancy's property.

Additionally, authorities have said blood was found on Nancy's front porch.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has now sent the evidence to a private forensic laboratory in Florida, 2,000 miles from Tucson after reportedly refusing to send it to the FBI's own world-class crime lab in Quantico, Virginia.

Jason Pack, a retired FBI supervisory special agent with more than two decades of experience, slammed the decision — warning that investigators risk losing precious time as they wait for the DNA to be processed.

Nancy Guthrie's potential kidnapper wore a ski mask and a backpack.
Source: MEGA

A former FBI agent says investigators are losing time finding kidnapper while they wait for DNA results.

"If the FBI has the lead, Quantico is the logical answer, and I'd expect evidence to be wheels-up before the sun sets today," he explained.

Pack then warned that authorities cannot afford to hesitate particularly when Guthrie, who has serious medical needs, remains missing.

"In a case involving a vulnerable 84-year-old woman who is without her heart medication, where every hour matters, you don't wait for FedEx on Monday morning," he said, adding that "authorities cannot afford to lose a weekend debating how to process evidence."

