Desperate Savannah Guthrie Pleads with Mom's captors 'Do The Right Thing' and Return Missing 84-Year-Old — Two Weeks After Abduction

Savannah said she and her two siblings, Camron and Annie, "still have hope" that Nancy is alive and "still believe" she will be returned to them.

She continued: "And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it's never too late, and you're not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing.

"We are here and we believe, and we believe in the essential goodness of every human being, and it's never too late."

It's now two weeks since Nancy was snatched from her home in Tucson, Arizona, in the early hours of February 1.