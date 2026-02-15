Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > savannah guthrie

Sheriff Warns It Could Take 'Years' to Find Savannah Guthrie's Abducted Mom but Vows They 'Won’t Quit' as the Search Continues

image of Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Sheriff says search for Savannah Guthrie’s mom could take 'years.'

Profile Image

Feb. 15 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The search for Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, continues in Tucson, Arizona, as investigators follow every lead in the case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nancy, 84, was last seen at her home on January 31 after a family dinner and was reported missing the next day when she didn’t make it to church.

Article continues below advertisement

'Keep Moving Forward'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Sheriff vows they 'won't quit' searching for Savannah Guthrie’s mom.
Source: NBC

Sheriff vows they 'won't quit' searching for Savannah Guthrie’s mom.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told The New York Times on February 13 that there's no set timeline for finding Nancy.

"Maybe it's an hour from now," he said. "Maybe it's weeks or months or years from now. But we won't quit. We're going to find Nancy. We're going to find this guy."

Nanos admitted the investigation has been emotionally draining. "It's exhausting, these ups and downs," he said, but reassured that the search will continue. "But we will keep moving forward."

Article continues below advertisement

Collecting Evidence

image of Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Tucson home after a family dinner.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Tucson home after a family dinner.

Reflecting on the evidence collected so far, the sheriff explained, "This has to be it, the evidence, everything's there. Then you talk to people, you learn, you do your search, and you think, 'Maybe not.'"

Over the past two weeks, authorities say several developments have emerged, giving investigators hope as the search continues. Despite the uncertainty, Sheriff Nanos emphasized that every lead is being pursued to bring Nancy home safely.

Article continues below advertisement

Recent Developments

image of FBI releases footage of masked suspect carrying a backpack and gun.
Source: NBC

FBI releases footage of masked suspect carrying a backpack and gun.

FBI agents recently shared black-and-white footage from Nancy's Tucson home showing a masked man carrying a backpack, wearing gloves, and armed with a gun.

A SWAT team moved in on the neighborhood after a tip led them to issue a search warrant. Three people—two men and a woman—were detained at separate locations, while a fourth individual was stopped in a gray Range Rover.

READ MORE ON NEWS
split image of Donald Trump and Thomas Massie

Thomas Massie Drags Donald Trump, Calls White House the 'Epstein Administration' Amid DOJ File Release

split image of Donald Trump and Barack Obama

Obama Slams Donald Trump's Racist Video, Calling It a 'Distraction' From Real Issues

Analyzing the Footage

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of SWAT detains three people and stops a fourth in a gray Range Rover.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

SWAT detains three people and stops a fourth in a gray Range Rover.

Now, the FBI is investigating every aspect of the video to identify anything noteworthy about the alleged suspect and what they were wearing.

"They'll determine where that holster, that backpack, that weapon can be purchased," said Lance Leising, a retired supervisory special agent, told Daily Mail. "They're going to identify the exact make and model, figure out where it's sold, pull the video, and see who walked out with it."

The suspect was seen wearing a fleece or windbreaker-style jacket with reflective details, which experts say could help narrow down possible brands. Small features like stitching, zippers, and seams may point investigators to the manufacturer.

The backpack could be even more important. Analysts note it looked like a standard 25-liter bag, full and tightly packed, similar to ones sold at major retailers. Former FBI Behavioral Science Unit chief Greg Vecchi said that how the suspect wore and packed the bag might also reveal clues about their planning.

Authorities are also examining the ski mask, gloves, and firearm holster. Experts say the way the holster was worn could mean the suspect isn’t an experienced gun owner, while the gloves—possibly nitrile work gloves—were clearly used to avoid leaving fingerprints.

A single black latex glove found about 1.5 miles from the scene could become a crucial lead if DNA is recovered.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.