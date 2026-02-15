Sheriff Warns It Could Take 'Years' to Find Savannah Guthrie's Abducted Mom but Vows They 'Won’t Quit' as the Search Continues

Now, the FBI is investigating every aspect of the video to identify anything noteworthy about the alleged suspect and what they were wearing.

"They'll determine where that holster, that backpack, that weapon can be purchased," said Lance Leising, a retired supervisory special agent, told Daily Mail. "They're going to identify the exact make and model, figure out where it's sold, pull the video, and see who walked out with it."

The suspect was seen wearing a fleece or windbreaker-style jacket with reflective details, which experts say could help narrow down possible brands. Small features like stitching, zippers, and seams may point investigators to the manufacturer.

The backpack could be even more important. Analysts note it looked like a standard 25-liter bag, full and tightly packed, similar to ones sold at major retailers. Former FBI Behavioral Science Unit chief Greg Vecchi said that how the suspect wore and packed the bag might also reveal clues about their planning.

Authorities are also examining the ski mask, gloves, and firearm holster. Experts say the way the holster was worn could mean the suspect isn’t an experienced gun owner, while the gloves—possibly nitrile work gloves—were clearly used to avoid leaving fingerprints.

A single black latex glove found about 1.5 miles from the scene could become a crucial lead if DNA is recovered.