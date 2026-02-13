Ashleigh Banfield Stands by Bombshell Allegation Nancy Guthrie's Son-in-Law 'May Be' the 'Prime Suspect' — 'My Source Every Day Since Has Stood by That Reporting'

"Nothing's changed. Nothing's changed," Bandfield declared about how Annie Guthrie's husband remains a "prime suspect" after being the last person to see her mother before she was abducted.

"But I will say this: the day after I did that report, my source said, 'things have really tightened up,'" Banfield told Abrams about what her insider said after she reported their information on her February 4 podcast.

"The folks in the Sheriff’s Department are worried about retaliation because of the leak. And I thought to myself, 'Well, if it’s not true, there wouldn’t be any worry,' you know? And then on the third day, he said, 'What I can tell you is: when they take shots at you, you’re standing on the target,'" the former NBC News correspondent said about signs her reporting was accurate.