Ashleigh Banfield Stands by Bombshell Allegation Nancy Guthrie's Son-in-Law 'May Be' the 'Prime Suspect' — 'My Source Every Day Since Has Stood by That Reporting'
Feb. 13 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Ashleigh Banfield is continuing to stand by her reporting that an "impeccable source" claimed Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law "may be the prime suspect" in her disappearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The veteran journalist, 58, not only didn't back down, but told Dan Abrams on the February 12 episode of his SiriusXM show that Tommaso Cioni is still under scrutiny by authorities, nearly two weeks after Nancy was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home.
Ashleigh Banfield Claims Tommaso Cioni Still Remains a 'Prime Suspect'
"Nothing's changed. Nothing's changed," Bandfield declared about how Annie Guthrie's husband remains a "prime suspect" after being the last person to see her mother before she was abducted.
"But I will say this: the day after I did that report, my source said, 'things have really tightened up,'" Banfield told Abrams about what her insider said after she reported their information on her February 4 podcast.
"The folks in the Sheriff’s Department are worried about retaliation because of the leak. And I thought to myself, 'Well, if it’s not true, there wouldn’t be any worry,' you know? And then on the third day, he said, 'What I can tell you is: when they take shots at you, you’re standing on the target,'" the former NBC News correspondent said about signs her reporting was accurate.
Ashleigh Banfield's Reporting Has Some Claims Proven True
"I can tell you that my source every day since has stood by that reporting. And that is the thinking as of the day after Mrs. Guthrie was reported missing," Banfield proclaimed to the Medialite founder about Cioni's possible involvement.
She went on to make her case, citing the Pima County Sheriff's Department's own actions.
"There were a couple of things I reported in that, Dan, if we go back to Tuesday of last week. Number one, that Annie Guthrie’s car was towed and is in evidence. That’s borne out. The sheriff did confirm that the car was towed as per warrant and is being processed. That’s what the sheriff said," she noted.
More Clues Released to the Public
Banfield pointed out how "The other thing my source said was that the cameras were smashed," including the Nest doorbell cam that an armed and masked intruder was seen tampering with in a video the FBI released on February 10.
She cited other reporting claiming that "small glass fragments were seen underneath that camera mount."
Banfield's law enforcement insider also told her that the "back door was wide open" to Nancy's home.
Bumbling Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos refused to confirm the information at a press conference, causing the former CNN host to point out that the lawman "Didn’t say he denied it."
'Everybody Is Stil a Suspect'
Nanos gave curious responses when asked about Banfield's reporting last week.
He first told The New York Times that it was Cioni, not Annie, who drove Nancy home and made sure she was safely inside the house before leaving, making him the last person to see her alive.
Nanos added that there were no prime suspects or persons of interest at the time.
The sheriff later backtracked to say it was simply "a relative" that dropped Nancy off after dinner at Annie and Cioni's home, and that "Everybody's still suspect. We've not cleared anybody," in her mysterious abduction.