EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Guthrie Kidnapper Is a 'Complete Amateur' Who Got 'Lucky,' Expert Says — And Claims Cops Know 'Far More' Than the Public

Braun said the man may be working with an accomplice, but he was the "mastermind" behind the abduction...if you could call him that.

"I’m very confident that he will be caught. Law enforcement will identify him. Either from the ongoing investigation or someone is going to recognize him," he said. "Law enforcement knows a lot more than what is being revealed."

Meanwhile, frustrated followers are coming down hard on Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who told The New York Times on February 13 that there's no set timeline for finding Nancy.

"Maybe it's an hour from now," he said. "Maybe it's weeks or months or years from now. But we won't quit. We're going to find Nancy. We're going to find this guy."

Nanos also admitted the investigation has been emotionally draining.

"It's exhausting, these ups and downs," he said. "We will keep moving forward."