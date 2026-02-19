'It Was a Cesspool': Trump Calls Out Ex-Prince Andrew's Visits to Jeffrey Epstein's Island in Resurfaced Video From 2015 

In the resurfaced 2015 interview, which circulated again on social media following Andrew's bombshell arrest, Trump said he believed the island was "really a cesspool."

"There's no question about it," he told a Bloomberg reporter at the time. "Just ask Prince Andrew. He'll tell ya about it ... The island was an absolute cesspool."

While Trump did not elaborate on his comments regarding the embattled royal, flight logs reportedly confirm that Andrew visited Epstein's Little Saint James in the U.S. Virgin Islands at least one time, per The Times.