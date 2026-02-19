Your tip
'It Was a Cesspool': Trump Calls Out Ex-Prince Andrew's Visits to Jeffrey Epstein's Island in Resurfaced Video From 2015 

Split of Donald Trump and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump told a reporter to 'ask Prince Andrew' about Jeffrey Epstein's island.

Feb. 19 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump named-dropped disgraced royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor while talking about Jeffrey Epstein's private island in a resurfaced interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Just before launching his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump, 79, brought up the ex-prince when he was asked about the s-- trafficking allegations against Epstein.

'Just Ask Prince Andrew'

Donald Trump mentioned the former prince in a 2015 interview.
In the resurfaced 2015 interview, which circulated again on social media following Andrew's bombshell arrest, Trump said he believed the island was "really a cesspool."

"There's no question about it," he told a Bloomberg reporter at the time. "Just ask Prince Andrew. He'll tell ya about it ... The island was an absolute cesspool."

While Trump did not elaborate on his comments regarding the embattled royal, flight logs reportedly confirm that Andrew visited Epstein's Little Saint James in the U.S. Virgin Islands at least one time, per The Times.

Inside Andrew's Shocking Arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicions of misconduct in office.
Andrew was taken into custody by the Thames Valley Police on Thursday, February 19 – which was also his 66th birthday – on suspicions of misconduct while holding public office.

The allegations arose after documents in the Epstein files appeared to show that he'd shared confidential trade envoy information with the late pedophile.

Following his arrest, police searched his home in Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, as well as the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he lived for more than 20 years before moving out earlier this year.

Andrew has since been released from jail as authorities investigate the situation.

King Charles III spoke out on Andrew's arrest on February 19.
King Charles III said he learned about his brother's arrest with the "deepest concerns."

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," he said at the time. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."

It's been reported that neither the king nor Prince William were warned prior to Andrew's arrest.

The UK Press Association reported they were told both William and his wife, Kate Middleton, "approved" of Charles' statement.

Police Confirm Investigation Into Andrew Is Ongoing

Thames Valley Police confirmed Andrew had been released.
On Thursday, Andrew was spotted leaving the police station in the back seat of a car. Ailsa Anderson, who was Queen Elizabeth II's former press secretary, said he appeared "dazed" and "shell-shocked" by the experience and called his arrest an "extraordinary fall from grace," per BBC.

That same day, the Thames Valley Police shared an update on the investigation into the royal.

"We arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrested man has now been released under investigation," the statement read. "We can also confirm that our searches in Norfolk have now concluded."

He has neither been charged nor exonerated as of this publication.

