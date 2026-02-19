Royal Lodge Raided! Police Swarm Windsor Estate as Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Remains in Custody Following Bombshell Arrest
Feb. 19 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
The former English home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been raided by police, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after the disgraced royal was shockingly arrested for his connections to s-- fiend Jeffrey Epstein.
While Andrew has long been suspected of indulging in Epstein's alleged s-- trafficking operation, his arrest finally came on accusations that he shared sensitive information with his pedo pal while serving as the U.K.'s trade envoy.
Andrew Was Kicked Out of His Royal Home
The disgraced former prince was busted on the morning of his 66th birthday and quickly swarmed his former home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, as part of their investigation.
But Andrew was quietly kicked out of the home earlier this month, following growing tensions with his older brother, King Charles, over his Epstein activities.
"The sight of him plastered on the front pages out riding his horse or driving in his car past photographers in Windsor, amid the continued dripping poison of the Epstein files, was just too much," a source said. "He had to be removed from the public eye."
According to sources, Charles, 77, finally drew a line, telling his sibling: "Enough was enough."
King Charles' Role in the Arrest
Andrew relocated to the Sandringham Estate, where he lived at Marsh Farm – a far cry from the 30-room Royal Lodge. It was there that he was arrested in the morning hours.
While Charles was said not to have been warned about the arrest, sources said it was "clear" Charles and Prince William were given "some kind of forewarning" in intelligence briefings late last year about what was still to come, but were unable to say anything at the time.
"They couldn't share that, and when Andrew and Sarah were pushed out of Royal Lodge, some people felt it was too harsh," an insider added. "In light of what's now emerged, it looks like a more appropriate sanction."
Sarah Ferguson Missing in Action
Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, had lived at Royal Lodge since 2008, but was missing when he was arrested. The 66-year-old has been lying low, having recently spent time in the French Alps with friends before moving onto the United Arab Emirates.
She has also been spending time with her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, 35, who has been in the region for work, attending an art fair in Doha, Qatar, in her role as a director at dealer Hauser and Wirth.
Fergie's Future in Doubt
Ferguson has not been seen in public since last September, when she was photographed being driven out of Royal Lodge. And experts say it might be in her best interest to put her royal life behind her.
"Sarah Ferguson has no future at all," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail. "She's shamed and her businesses are closed down, and certainly no charity would touch her and a great deal more will come out. We're not at the end."
"A little quiet and humility would be a good idea but it's not in her temperament. This is very serious and you never know where it could go. She should be extremely concerned about what has come out."