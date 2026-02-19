Royal Lodge Raided! Police Swarm Windsor Estate as Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Remains in Custody Following Bombshell Arrest

The disgraced former prince was busted on the morning of his 66th birthday and quickly swarmed his former home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, as part of their investigation.

But Andrew was quietly kicked out of the home earlier this month, following growing tensions with his older brother, King Charles, over his Epstein activities.

"The sight of him plastered on the front pages out riding his horse or driving in his car past photographers in Windsor, amid the continued dripping poison of the Epstein files, was just too much," a source said. "He had to be removed from the public eye."

According to sources, Charles, 77, finally drew a line, telling his sibling: "Enough was enough."