Disgraced Andrew Windsor Booted From Royal Lodge Early as Brother King Charles Rages Over Horseback Photos

According to sources, Charles, 77, finally drew a line.

"Enough was enough," the monarch reportedly said, with the message delivered to Windsor that it was "time for him to head to Norfolk immediately."

Windsor is now set to relocate to the Sandringham Estate, where he will live at Marsh Farm – a far cry from the 30-room Royal Lodge. Until renovations are complete, he is expected to stay at nearby Wood Farm.

Ferguson, 66, who has lived with Windsor at Royal Lodge since 2008, will not be joining him in Norfolk, sources said.

The move comes as British police confirmed they are reviewing allegations that Epstein trafficked a second woman to the U.K. for sex with Windsor – a development that could reopen the door to a formal investigation.