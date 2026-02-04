Your tip
Prince Andrew

Disgraced Andrew Windsor Booted From Royal Lodge Early as Brother King Charles Rages Over Horseback Photos

split image of King Charles and Andrew Windsor
Source: mega

Prince Andrew was booted from Royal Lodge ahead of schedule as King Charles hit his limit over Epstein-linked backlash.

Profile Image

Feb. 4 2026, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

Ex-Prince Andrew has been quietly forced out of Royal Lodge earlier than planned, as King Charles reached a breaking point over the disgraced royal's continued public appearances, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources claim the 65-year-old – stripped of his royal duties and no longer publicly referred to as a prince – was ordered to vacate the Windsor property ahead of schedule following months of tension with his older brother.

'Removed From the Public Eye'

Andrew Windsor was forced to vacate Royal Lodge earlier than planned.

Andrew Windsor was forced to vacate Royal Lodge earlier than planned.

Though Windsor had already been expected to leave the estate later this month, the timetable was abruptly moved up.

"The sight of him plastered on the front pages out riding his horse or driving in his car past photographers in Windsor, amid the continued dripping poison of the Epstein files, was just too much," a source told Daily Mail.

"He had to be removed from the public eye," the insider added.

Names in Epstein Files

King Charles ordered Windsor's relocation after growing frustrated with his public visibility.
Source: mega

King Charles ordered Windsor's relocation after growing frustrated with his public visibility.

Windsor and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have faced renewed scrutiny in recent days after their names and past correspondence with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell resurfaced.

The backlash intensified following the U.S. Department of Justice's release of more than three million documents connected to Epstein's crimes last week.

'Enough Was Enough'

Andrew is moving from Windsor to a smaller residence on the Sandringham Estate.
Source: mega

Andrew is moving from Windsor to a smaller residence on the Sandringham Estate.

According to sources, Charles, 77, finally drew a line.

"Enough was enough," the monarch reportedly said, with the message delivered to Windsor that it was "time for him to head to Norfolk immediately."

Windsor is now set to relocate to the Sandringham Estate, where he will live at Marsh Farm – a far cry from the 30-room Royal Lodge. Until renovations are complete, he is expected to stay at nearby Wood Farm.

Ferguson, 66, who has lived with Windsor at Royal Lodge since 2008, will not be joining him in Norfolk, sources said.

The move comes as British police confirmed they are reviewing allegations that Epstein trafficked a second woman to the U.K. for sex with Windsor – a development that could reopen the door to a formal investigation.

Royal Forewarning

The disgraced royal is facing backlash as Epstein documents resurface.
Source: mega

The disgraced royal is facing backlash as Epstein documents resurface.

Another insider claimed Charles and Prince William had a warning about the fallout.

It's "clear" Charles and Prince William "were given some kind of forewarning in intelligence briefings late last year about what was still to come," the source said.

"They couldn't share that, and when Andrew and Sarah were pushed out of Royal Lodge, some people felt it was too harsh. In light of what's now emerged, it looks like a more appropriate sanction."

