EXCLUSIVE: Why Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are Being 'Pushed to Move Abroad' and 'Get Out of Everyone's Sight'

Sources said Andrew's immediate plan is to relocate to Sandringham, with a final base likely to be Marsh Farm, a ramshackle, pest-infested five-bedroom property on the estate that would offer greater privacy – and which is undergoing a major clean-up before he moves in.

Insiders claimed that behind the scenes, senior figures believe even that may not be far enough.

One source said: "Among those advising them, there's a strong sense that Andrew and Sarah simply haven't faded far enough into the background while remaining in Britain. The guidance now is far more blunt – to remove themselves from view entirely and rebuild their lives somewhere much quieter.

"The idea is to escape the relentless media attention and step away from a setting that constantly dredges up past controversies, allowing them to live with far less scrutiny and pressure."

Friends added the idea of the shamed ex-royals both moving abroad has been raised repeatedly since the Epstein scandal erupted, with the couple initially resisting but now beginning to accept it may be inevitable.

Another insider said: "In the immediate aftermath of everything that unfolded, Andrew and Sarah went into a kind of survival mode. The strategy was to keep their heads down, shift quietly between different residences and assume that, with time, the intensity of the situation would ease. In reality, that calm never arrived, and the scrutiny lingered far longer than anyone had expected, leaving them stuck in a holding pattern rather than able to truly move on."