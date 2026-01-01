EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy Being Marred by Shocking Fees She Agreed to Put Through for Favorite Son Andrew's Live-In 'Spiritual Gurus'

The claims emerged in The Windsor Legacy, Jobson's examination of the modern monarchy and the difficult inheritance faced by King Charles III, 77, following his mother's death at 96 in 2022.

According to the book, Andrew had asked Charles to fund £32,000 – about $41,000 – for Indian spiritual advisers to stay with him at Royal Lodge.

Charles refused outright. The Queen, however, was said to have previously signed off on similar expenses without hesitation.

Jobson writes Charles was "horrified" when he learned of the request and immediately shut it down, marking a clear break from his mother's approach towards Andrew.

One royal insider also told us the King saw the payments as emblematic of an era he was determined to end.

"There was a growing feeling inside the palace that these kinds of indulgences had been allowed to run on autopilot for years," the source said.