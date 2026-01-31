EXCLUSIVE: Andrew's Life in 'Exile' Exposed as a 'Luxury Retirement' — 'Most People Would Kill for His Royal Deal'
Jan. 31 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Former Prince Andrew is preparing to leave Royal Lodge after more than two decades, but insiders have told RadarOnline.com his much-trailed royal "exile" amounts to a highly cushioned retreat that most people would envy rather than fear.
The disgraced ex-Duke of York, 65, is due to vacate the Windsor property in the coming weeks after years of resistance, relocating to a temporary house on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk before moving permanently into the much humbler Marsh Farm home once renovations are complete.
A 'Gilded Retirement'
Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge for 22 years and shared the house with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, since 2008.
Removal vans have been spotted at the property as staff began packing his belongings ahead of the move, which comes before his 66th birthday next month.
A royal insider said the narrative of banishment does not match reality.
They told us, "People keep using the word exile, but that doesn't reflect the reality of how Andrew will be living. What he is stepping into is effectively a gilded retirement. He will still have round-the-clock security, household help, access to horses and golf, unlimited television, and miles of royal estate around him.
"For all the public disgrace attached to his name, the practical terms of his life remain extraordinarily comfortable – to the point that many would gladly trade places with him without hesitation."
Another source added Andrew has accepted the move with surprising calm, describing him as "relaxed" – provided he has fast broadband, Sky TV, and access to riding and a nearby golf club.
Andrew's new base at Marsh Farm is being extensively upgraded.
As Radar revealed, Sky engineers from a specialist VIP team have been spotted installing satellite television and high-speed broadband, alongside new fencing, CCTV, and security lighting.
A no-fly zone covering Sandringham has been extended to include the property.
The King is expected to provide a cleaner, cook, and groundsman from Sandringham staff on an ad hoc basis.
A Lonely Life
While Andrew's circumstances remain comfortable, the move marks a clear downsizing.
Marsh Farm has five bedrooms and will not house his reported collection of 72 teddy bears, nor his firearms, after he quietly surrendered his gun license last November at the request of Metropolitan Police firearms officers.
But a source said Andrew's daily life will change little.
They added: "In practical terms, his lifestyle is already extremely inward-looking. He spends long stretches at home watching golf coverage and war films, playing video games, and working his way through crime and thriller novels. Moving to Sandringham changes the address on his mail, but it does little to alter the day-to-day rhythm of his life, which is largely unchanged."
Friends described Andrew as increasingly isolated, with dinners out in Mayfair and lunches at Coworth Park now replaced by meals alone in front of the television.
Family Reactions and Sarah Ferguson's Stability
Family support remains uneven. King Charles, 77, is said to feel a strong sense of duty toward his younger brother and is expected to see him privately while at Sandringham.
An insider said, "Despite the anger and disappointment Andrew has caused, Charles continues to feel a deep sense of responsibility toward him. He worries about his brother's welfare and views ensuring Andrew is properly looked after as a personal obligation, regardless of the damage done to the monarchy's reputation."
Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, are believed to remain supportive towards their shamed father, though their visits may become less frequent due to distance.
Ferguson, however, is said to be struggling with the upheaval.
A source close to the family said, "Sarah is struggling deeply with the reality of being pushed out of Royal Lodge. The move has been emotionally crushing for her, stripping away the sense of stability and belonging she had built there over many years, and she is finding it extremely hard to come to terms with the upheaval."
She is understood to have offers to stay with Beatrice or at Eugenie's home in Portugal.