EXCLUSIVE: Andrew's Life in 'Exile' Exposed as a 'Luxury Retirement' — 'Most People Would Kill for His Royal Deal'

Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge for 22 years and shared the house with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, since 2008.

Removal vans have been spotted at the property as staff began packing his belongings ahead of the move, which comes before his 66th birthday next month.

A royal insider said the narrative of banishment does not match reality.

They told us, "People keep using the word exile, but that doesn't reflect the reality of how Andrew will be living. What he is stepping into is effectively a gilded retirement. He will still have round-the-clock security, household help, access to horses and golf, unlimited television, and miles of royal estate around him.

"For all the public disgrace attached to his name, the practical terms of his life remain extraordinarily comfortable – to the point that many would gladly trade places with him without hesitation."