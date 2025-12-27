EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Had Gun License Stripped Over Fears He Would Take His Life... Or Go On Royal Murder Spree!'

Andrew Windsor has had his firearms license revoked – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the true, shocking reason for the move. Sources told us police and palace officials stepped in to strip him of the right to bear arms after grave concerns were raised about his mental state and access to weapons.

Alarming Fears Over Mental Stability

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew lost his firearms licence after officials raised serious safety concerns.

The 65-year-old former Duke of York, once a regular presence at elite shooting weekends, is now barred from transporting or using guns without strict professional supervision amid fears his behavior has become so unstable there is a risk he could take his life – or go on a royal family murder spree. The move came after officers from London's Metropolitan Police firearms licensing unit attended Royal Lodge in Windsor earlier this month to request Windsor voluntarily surrender his shotgun and firearms certificates. The intervention follows months of scrutiny surrounding the disgraced royal, who has been stripped of his royal titles by his older brother King Charles, 77, following the fallout from his association with Jeffrey Epstein and a settled civil sexual assault claim brought by the abuser's s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who took her life aged 41 – which he has always denied.

Proactive Measures Amid Growing Isolation

Source: MEGA Palace officials acted after growing fears about his deteriorating mental state.

Windsor, a keen hunter who previously hosted shooting parties at Sandringham and Balmoral, had remained licensed despite his withdrawal from public life. But a source familiar with the decision said: "There was a growing sense that allowing him continued access to firearms was no longer responsible. The fear was not just about recklessness, but about his own safety and the safety of others." Another insider close to royal security arrangements went further, claiming the decision was tied to mounting worries inside the palace. They said: "Andrew is effectively under a discreet form of suicide watch. Staff are checking in constantly, and that is happening on the King's orders. There is genuine anxiety that his mental health has deteriorated sharply since he lost his titles and role."

Risk Management and Preventative Steps

Source: MEGA The decision followed months of scrutiny linked to his isolation and stress.

Anyone in that position in Britain with a firearms license is considered a potential risk to themselves and others, and it is very easy to have that license stripped if any concerns of that nature are passed to authorities. Police did not confiscate Andrew's weapons during an earlier visit, but imposed tight conditions on storage and access. The full revocation followed allegations he had asked a royal protection officer to gather information on Giuffre – a claim investigated by the Met but ultimately dropped. Windsor has denied making the request. A senior law enforcement source said the combination of pressures on Windsor led to the stripping of his gun license. They added: "This was not about punishment. It was about risk management. When someone is isolated, under extreme stress, and surrounded by symbols of a former life, you have to take preventative steps."

Confirmation and Continuing Fallout

Source: MEGA Security staff increased monitoring of Andrew under the King’s direction.