EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Giuffre's Final Memoir Details Brutal Ordeal on Epstein's Private Island — and Reveals Links Between Clintons, Royals and Billionaires to the Sick Pedo

Six months after she died by suicide at 41, Virginia Roberts Giuffre's explosive new tell-all, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, is finally on shelves. The sex trafficking survivor chronicles the horrors she allegedly endured at the hands of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his high-profile accomplices, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Don't be fooled by those in Epstein's circle who say they didn't know what Epstein was doing," she wrote. "Epstein not only didn't hide what was happening, he took a certain glee in making people watch. And people did watch, scientists, fundraisers from the Ivy League and other heralded institutions, titans of industry. They watched, and they didn't care."

Giuffre was working at Donald Trump's resort, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, when she met Ghislaine Maxwell. The British socialite claimed she knew a "wealthy man" in need of a massage therapist and invited the then 16-year-old to Epstein's nearby mansion.

Once inside, Giuffre found the financier, then 47, waiting for her on the table, naked. "'You don't mind, do you?' he asked as he began stroking himself," Giuffre wrote.