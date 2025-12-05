EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Giuffre's Final Memoir Details Brutal Ordeal on Epstein's Private Island — and Reveals Links Between Clintons, Royals and Billionaires to the Sick Pedo
Dec. 5 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Six months after she died by suicide at 41, Virginia Roberts Giuffre's explosive new tell-all, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, is finally on shelves. The sex trafficking survivor chronicles the horrors she allegedly endured at the hands of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his high-profile accomplices, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Don't be fooled by those in Epstein's circle who say they didn't know what Epstein was doing," she wrote. "Epstein not only didn't hide what was happening, he took a certain glee in making people watch. And people did watch, scientists, fundraisers from the Ivy League and other heralded institutions, titans of industry. They watched, and they didn't care."
Giuffre was working at Donald Trump's resort, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, when she met Ghislaine Maxwell. The British socialite claimed she knew a "wealthy man" in need of a massage therapist and invited the then 16-year-old to Epstein's nearby mansion.
Once inside, Giuffre found the financier, then 47, waiting for her on the table, naked. "'You don't mind, do you?' he asked as he began stroking himself," Giuffre wrote.
Epstein Urged Giuffre to Remain Quiet About Island's Secrets
Two weeks later, while she was cleaning up after another "massage," Epstein told her to quit her job and work full-time for him. "But he had a few conditions," she noted.. "As his employee, I would be at his beck and call, day and night."
Giuffre was hesitant: "Epstein must've sensed my qualms, because he walked around his desk, picked up a grainy photograph, and handed it to me." She alleged the photo was of her little brother.
"We know where [he] goes to school," Epstein hinted. "You must never tell a soul what goes on in this house. And I own the Palm Beach police department, so they won't do anything about it."
Maxwell, 63, not only served as Epstein's party planner, "scheduling and organizing the endless parade of girls who she recruited to have sex with him," Giuffre alleged; she also took part in the sessions.
"If Maxwell was there, I was often told to attend to her sexually as well," Giuffre wrote. "She kept a bin of vibrators and sex toys handy... but she never demanded sex from me one–on–one, only when we were with Epstein."
'He Took Pleasure in Seeing Me Fear For My Life'
Maxwell helped connect him with powerful individuals, too.
"[She] was proud of her relationships with famous people, especially men," Giuffre wrote of the convicted child sex offender, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking. "She loved to talk about how easily she could get former president Bill Clinton on the phone."
On a 2002 trip to his private isle in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Giuffre alleged Epstein trafficked her to a man – simply referred to as the "Prime Minister" – who "raped [her] more savagely than anyone had before," she recalled.
"He repeatedly choked me until I lost consciousness and took pleasure in seeing me fear for my life."
When Giuffre begged him to stop, he only got more aroused.
"Afterward, I tearfully begged Epstein not to send me back to him," she wrote. "I don't know if Epstein feared the man or if he owed him a favor, but he wouldn't make any promises, saying coldly of the politician's brutality, 'You'll get that sometimes.'"
Encounter With 'Randy Andy'
EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Divorce Fears Erupt – Hollywood Power Couple 'Has Grown Apart' as She Craves the Spotlight and He Prefers Quiet Lifestyle
Giuffre first met Prince Andrew at a dinner party held at Maxwell's London home in 2001.
"He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright," she wrote of the now-disgraced royal, 65.
Later that night, Giuffree drew "him a hot bath. We disrobed and got in the tub, but didn't stay there long because the prince was eager to get to the bed," she alleged. "He was particularly attentive to my feet, caressing my toes and licking my arches."
"The following morning, Maxwell told me, 'You did well. The prince had fun,'" Giuffre recalled. "Epstein would give me $15,000 for servicing the man the tabloids called 'Randy Andy.'"
After Giuffre brought a civil case against Andrew in 2021, alleging that she'd been forced to have sex with the former Duke of York on three separate occasions, he fled to Queen Elizabeth's Balmoral Castle in Scotland, she wrote, "hiding behind its well-guarded gates."
In a bid to discredit Giuffre, "[his] team had even gone so far as to try to hire internet trolls to hassle me," she revealed. In the end, Andrew, who's repeatedly denied the allegations, paid a reported $16.3million to settle the suit in February 2022.
Giuffre, in turn, agreed to a one-year gag order, which, she wrote, "seemed important to the prince because it ensured that his mother's Platinum Jubilee would not be tarnished any more than it already had been."