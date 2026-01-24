EXCLUSIVE: Andy's Loot is in the Garage! Ex-Prince Andrew 'Has Barmy Collection of Teddy Bears Stuffed in Temporary Lock-Up'
Jan. 24 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Prince Andrew has quietly moved the contents of his long-time Windsor home into a heavily guarded South London storage facility, with sources telling RadarOnline.com his famously regimented collection of teddy bears is among the items now packed away in what one insider described as a temporary lock-up.
The former duke, 65, who relinquished his tenancy at Royal Lodge in Windsor last October, is in the midst of relocating his possessions from the mansion while renovations are carried out on a new, humbler home at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
Prince Andrew Vacates Royal Lodge
Removal vehicles were seen leaving Royal Lodge over the past week and arriving at a private storage site near Bermondsey, where the contents are being held under round-the-clock security.
Andrew – now known only as Andrew Windsor after he was stripped of his royal titles due to his relationship with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – is expected to remain in smaller, temporary accommodation on the Sandringham estate until at least Easter.
A source familiar with the move said the South London facility was selected for discretion as much as protection.
"Every decision around this move has been driven by the need for discretion and tight oversight," the insider added.
"The priority has been to remove Andrew's possessions from public view altogether, storing them securely while longer-term plans are finalized about what is kept, what is moved on, and what eventually ends up in his new home."
70 Cuddly Toys Locked Away Under Royal Guard
The unit is run by a specialist firm that holds a royal warrant from Windsor's older brother, King Charles, and is known for storing fine art and high-value collections for museums and private clients.
Among the items believed to be in storage is Windsor's much-discussed teddy bear collection.
Former palace staff have previously described how the bears were required to be placed in a precise arrangement on his bed, a routine that had to be followed exactly.
One aide said: "The teddy bears were never decorative extras. They were part of a rigid routine, arranged in a very specific order that had to be followed precisely. No matter how barmy it seemed, staff were well aware that any deviation, even something seemingly minor, from how they were laid out, would be noticed and could lead to problems if the bears were not set out exactly as expected."
Disgraced Duke’s New Home is a Chaotic Building Site
The relocation follows Windsor's departure from the $40million Royal Lodge, a sprawling property in Windsor Great Park that he occupied for years.
He stepped back from public duties and lost his military titles and royal patronages amid controversy surrounding his past association with Jeffrey Epstein, allegations Windsor has consistently denied.
His exit from the Lodge marked a symbolic and practical downsizing, with the move of possessions now making that separation physical.
Marsh Farm, Windsor's intended new home, is a five-bedroom former working farm close to the village of Wolferton.
Renovation work began last week and includes the installation of a six-foot perimeter fence, new security lighting and CCTV cameras.
A digger has been seen excavating drainage trenches, and insiders say the property still requires extensive work before it is fully habitable.
Every Piece of Furniture Catalogued in Final Clearance
One local source said: "This is far from a ready-made country bolthole. The property is still effectively a building site, with major work required before it can be lived in properly. Until those renovations are complete, there is simply no permanent destination for Andrew's belongings."
The farm sits near a church and a disused railway station, with gardens overlooking Dersingham Bog and views stretching towards the Wash.
White removal vans have been observed coming and going from Royal Lodge as items were catalogued and transported south.
Another source said the scale of the move reflected years spent in the property. "This has been treated as a comprehensive clearance rather than a symbolic move of a handful of items," an insider said.
"Every piece of furniture and every personal possession has been carefully catalogued, packed and transferred in a highly organized way, reflecting the scale of what is being removed from the property."
Windsor is expected to relocate full-time to the renovated Marsh Farm once work is completed, bringing an end to the period of storage.
For now, his possessions – including the carefully ordered teddy bears thought to come to a collection of at least 70 cuddly toys – remain locked away, watched by guards and cameras, as the next chapter of his curtailed royal life takes shape.