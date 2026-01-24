EXCLUSIVE: Andy's Loot is in the Garage! Ex-Prince Andrew 'Has Barmy Collection of Teddy Bears Stuffed in Temporary Lock-Up'

Removal vehicles were seen leaving Royal Lodge over the past week and arriving at a private storage site near Bermondsey, where the contents are being held under round-the-clock security.

Andrew – now known only as Andrew Windsor after he was stripped of his royal titles due to his relationship with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – is expected to remain in smaller, temporary accommodation on the Sandringham estate until at least Easter.

A source familiar with the move said the South London facility was selected for discretion as much as protection.

"Every decision around this move has been driven by the need for discretion and tight oversight," the insider added.

"The priority has been to remove Andrew's possessions from public view altogether, storing them securely while longer-term plans are finalized about what is kept, what is moved on, and what eventually ends up in his new home."