EXCLUSIVE: The Madness of Ex-Prince Andrew — How Disgraced Former Duke is 'Talking to His Massive Stash of Teddy Bears Like They're His Pals'
Dec. 21 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
Manbaby Andrew Windsor is now having tantrums in front of his huge collection of teddy bears as they are now his only pals, sources tell RadarOnline.com.
The insider added the former royal is showing disturbing signs he has completely lost his marbles by treating the toys as if they were alive and chatting to them as if they were human friends.
A 'Pathetic' State of Loneliness
Once considered a quirky favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the disgraced former Duke of York, 65, is now turning to his teddy bears as surrogate companions as he deals with the fallout of having his royal titles and $40million home stripped from him, according to insiders.
A palace insider said: "He treats the bears as if they're real, insisting that the move from Royal Lodge will be difficult for them because, in his view, it's their home too.
"Being forced to move seems to have triggered a full-blown meltdown. He keeps insisting the bears won't handle the change, almost as if he's projecting his own feelings onto them like a child would."
Isolation and Concern at Royal Lodge
Meanwhile, Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, has retreated to The Dog House – a bar attached to their sprawling 31-room Royal Lodge – leaving him increasingly isolated.
Staff say that the former Duke has begun speaking to his teddy bears as if they issue instructions, a behavior causing growing concern among those who still attend to him.
Another palace source said: "It may seem ridiculous, but he's in a truly pitiable state. The bears, along with his late mother's corgis, are the only companions he trusts. People are quietly saying he's on the verge of completely losing it."
The Legacy of Royal Indulgence
The past few months have been particularly challenging for Windsor, whose association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and other controversies have left him widely condemned.
Other scandals that have surfaced include accusations Windsor smuggled prostitutes into royal residences.
A palace insider added: "Andrew was coddled by his mother throughout his life. She indulged him completely, and as a result, he never really matured. Now in his sixties, he remains remarkably immature because he was never forced to grow up – which partly explains his childish obsession with his bears."
A Spiraling Downfall Without Accountability
For most of his life, his identity was tied to being the Queen's favorite and enjoying the protective bubble that came with it, and now that – and his titles, and his royal home, are gone.
But even within his own household, Windsor's barmy behavior is still going largely "unchecked," sources tell us.
An insider added: "Even his ex Sarah, and his daughters Eugenie and Beatrice are hesitant to confront him about his strange behavior, so he goes completely unchecked, with only staff around who would never dare challenge him."
Those close to him describe a man now confronted with the consequences of decades of indulgence and privilege.
A palace source said: "He's completely isolated now – all the social climbers and hangers-on drawn to his money and status have disappeared. With that gone and reality closing in, he's spiraling. It's a stark reminder of what happens when someone is spoiled for decades and never held accountable for their actions."
Windsor was stripped of his royal honors by his monarch brother Charles, 77, who has also ordered him and his ex Ferguson out of the Royal Lodge home they have shared for years despite being divorced for decades.
A source added: "As well as chatting with his bears and throwing literal tantrums in front of them about how he has lost everything that meant anything to him, he passes his time watching TV and gaming."