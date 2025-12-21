EXCLUSIVE: The Madness of Ex-Prince Andrew — How Disgraced Former Duke is 'Talking to His Massive Stash of Teddy Bears Like They're His Pals'

For most of his life, his identity was tied to being the Queen's favorite and enjoying the protective bubble that came with it, and now that – and his titles, and his royal home, are gone.

But even within his own household, Windsor's barmy behavior is still going largely "unchecked," sources tell us.

An insider added: "Even his ex Sarah, and his daughters Eugenie and Beatrice are hesitant to confront him about his strange behavior, so he goes completely unchecked, with only staff around who would never dare challenge him."

Those close to him describe a man now confronted with the consequences of decades of indulgence and privilege.

A palace source said: "He's completely isolated now – all the social climbers and hangers-on drawn to his money and status have disappeared. With that gone and reality closing in, he's spiraling. It's a stark reminder of what happens when someone is spoiled for decades and never held accountable for their actions."

Windsor was stripped of his royal honors by his monarch brother Charles, 77, who has also ordered him and his ex Ferguson out of the Royal Lodge home they have shared for years despite being divorced for decades.

A source added: "As well as chatting with his bears and throwing literal tantrums in front of them about how he has lost everything that meant anything to him, he passes his time watching TV and gaming."