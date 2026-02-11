'Broke' Sarah Ferguson Plotting Comeback from UAE after Reputation Destroyed by Jeffrey Epstein Scandal — 'I Need the Money!'

She has been spending time with daughter Princess Eugenie, 35, who was in the region for work, attending an art fair in Doha, Qatar, in her role as a director at dealer Hauser and Wirth.

But it won’t be long until she’s back in the U.K., according to royal insiders, who claim Ferguson is desperate to start earning again after her reputation was left in tatters having become embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The Brit is reportedly also looking for a new PR team to help spearhead her comeback.

Sources claim she has told pals: "I need to get back to work. I need money."

Ferguson's bid to return to public life will be a solo one, as she sees her future very much without her former husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.