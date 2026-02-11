'Broke' Sarah Ferguson Plotting Comeback from UAE after Reputation Destroyed by Jeffrey Epstein Scandal — 'I Need the Money!'
Feb. 11 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is plotting a comeback to public life in a desperate bid to boost her dwindling bank balance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Duchess of York, 66, has been lying low in the United Arab Emirates following a few days with pals in the French Alps.
'I Need Money'
She has been spending time with daughter Princess Eugenie, 35, who was in the region for work, attending an art fair in Doha, Qatar, in her role as a director at dealer Hauser and Wirth.
But it won’t be long until she’s back in the U.K., according to royal insiders, who claim Ferguson is desperate to start earning again after her reputation was left in tatters having become embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
The Brit is reportedly also looking for a new PR team to help spearhead her comeback.
Sources claim she has told pals: "I need to get back to work. I need money."
Ferguson's bid to return to public life will be a solo one, as she sees her future very much without her former husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Ferguson's Creating Distance From Disgraced Royal Andrew
The pair remained close following their 1996 divorce, even living together, until recently, at Royal Lodge for three decades.
Over the years, the former royal has repeatedly publicly championed her former husband, describing him as a "kind, good man" and a "fabulous father," while neatly side-stepping the growing allegations being leveled against him.
But she is now said to have told a friend: "When I come back, I am going to have to put some distance between myself and Andrew."
Radar recently told how Ferguson's role in the Epstein scandal has left her daughters feeling "aghast."
Daughters Hugely Impacted By Parents' Role In Epstein Files
Ferguson and her two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, allegedly flew to Florida to have lunch with Epstein in 2009, just days after pedo was released from his 13-month jail stint for soliciting prostitution and soliciting a minor for prostitution, according to emails that were part of the latest Department of Justice drop.
Dated July 27, 2009, five days after Epstein's release, Ferguson wrote via email: "What address shall we come to? It will be myself, Beatrice, and Eugenie" about their meet-up in Miami.
The princesses were 20 and 19 at the time.
"They must be overwhelmed and aghast by this," royal author and commentator Robert Jobson noted.
"What was she thinking? Taking her daughters – the late Queen’s granddaughters – to meet this vile convicted criminal? It really beggars belief," The Windsor Legacy scribe shared.
A source claimed: "The crisis is taking its toll on the princesses, and on the family unit they once held so dear."
Ferguson seemingly referenced the lunch she had with Epstein and her daughters in an email dated August 3, 2009.
"I have never been more touched by a friend's kindness than your compliment to me in front of my girls,” the children's book author wrote. "Thank you, Jeffrey, for being the brother I have always wished for."
The DOJ's document release also included an email where Ferguson made a lewd comment about her youngest daughter when discussing plans to meet up with Epstein on an upcoming trip to New York.
"Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a s------g weekend!!" she wrote in March 2010.
At the time, Eugenie was on a getaway with then-boyfriend and now-husband Jack Brooksbank to celebrate her 20th birthday.