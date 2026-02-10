Your tip
'Vile': Disgraced Andrew's Kids 'Overwhelmed and Aghast' Over Epstein Scandal — 'It Really Beggars Belief'

Photo of Andrew Windsor, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor's daughters are 'overwhelmed' about new accusations regarding their parents and Jeffrey Epstein.

Feb. 10 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

The latest information revealing Andrew Windsor's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, flew to Florida to have lunch with Jeffrey Epstein and her daughters has left Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie "aghast," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The trio allegedly made the trip in 2009, just days after Epstein was released from his 13-month jail stint for soliciting prostitution and soliciting a minor for prostitution, according to emails that were part of the latest Department of Justice drop.

'The Crisis Is Taking a Toll' on Beatrice and Eugenie

Photo of Sarah Ferguson, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson brought her daughters to a Miami lunch with Epstein in 2010.

Dated July 27, 2009, five days after Epstein's release, Ferguson wrote via email, "What address shall we come to? It will be myself, Beatrice, and Eugenie" about their meet-up in Miami.

The princesses were 20 and 19 years old at the time.

"They must be overwhelmed and aghast by this," royal author and commentator Robert Jobson noted.

"What was she thinking? Taking her daughters – the late Queen’s granddaughters – to meet this vile convicted criminal? It really beggars belief," The Windsor Legacy scribe shared.

A source claimed, "The crisis is taking its toll on the princesses, and on the family unit they once held so dear."

Sarah Ferguson Raved to Epstein About Their Lunch With Her Royal Daughters

Photo of Sarah Ferguson, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank
Source: MEGA

Ferguson made a crude comment to Epstein about daughter Princess Eugenie and her then-boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank.

Ferguson seemingly referenced the lunch she had with Epstein and her daughters in an email dated August 3, 2009.

"I have never been more touched by a friend's kindness than your compliment to me in front of my girls,” the children's book author wrote. "Thank you, Jeffrey, for being the brother I have always wished for."

The DOJ's document release also included an email where Ferguson made a lewd comment about her youngest daughter when discussing plans to meet up with Epstein on an upcoming trip to New York.

"Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!" she wrote in March 2010.

At the time, Eugenie was on a getaway with then-boyfriend and now-husband Jack Brooksbank to celebrate her 20th birthday.

Sarah Ferguson's Incriminating Emails

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson gushed about Epstein in emails she wrote to the sick pedophile.

Ferguson gushed over Epstein in a January 2010 email, telling him, "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx, I am at your service. Just marry me."

She claimed to have cut off contact with Epstein in a 2011 interview, saying their association was a "gigantic error of judgment," and vowed to have nothing to do with the disgraced pedophile.

"I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children," she fumed, saying Epstein's actions involving his arrest and imprisonment were "wrong and for which he was rightly jailed."

However, Ferguson went on to tell the financier otherwise in an email after making her protestation that she was done associating with him.

"As you know, I did not, absolutely not, say the 'P word' about you, but understand it was reported that I did," she wrote. “I know you feel hellaciously let down by me. You have always been a steadfast, generous, and supreme friend to my family and me."

Princesses Are 'Not Abandoning Their Father'

Photo of Andrew Windsor, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor was stripped of all royal titles in October 2025 due to his continuing implications in the Epstein scandal.

Beatrice and Eugenie's disgraced ex-royal father has also found himself in more hot water over the latest Epstein documents dump.

Not only did Winsdor appear in creepy photos on all fours over a prone and motionless woman, but he's also now facing a possible police investigation after emails showed he handed over official reports to Epstein from trips he made to Singapore, Vietnam, China, and Hong Kong, as a UK trade envoy.

"The sisters are not abandoning their father," an insider said about Beatrice and Eugenie. "They aren't turning their backs on him. But everything is obviously very strained and hard."

