'Vile': Disgraced Andrew's Kids 'Overwhelmed and Aghast' Over Epstein Scandal — 'It Really Beggars Belief'

The trio allegedly made the trip in 2009, just days after Epstein was released from his 13-month jail stint for soliciting prostitution and soliciting a minor for prostitution, according to emails that were part of the latest Department of Justice drop.

Sarah Ferguson brought her daughters to a Miami lunch with Epstein in 2010.

Dated July 27, 2009, five days after Epstein's release, Ferguson wrote via email, "What address shall we come to? It will be myself, Beatrice, and Eugenie" about their meet-up in Miami.

The princesses were 20 and 19 years old at the time.

"They must be overwhelmed and aghast by this," royal author and commentator Robert Jobson noted.

"What was she thinking? Taking her daughters – the late Queen’s granddaughters – to meet this vile convicted criminal? It really beggars belief," The Windsor Legacy scribe shared.

A source claimed, "The crisis is taking its toll on the princesses, and on the family unit they once held so dear."