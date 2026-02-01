Sarah Ferguson's Shocking Jeffrey Epstein Emails: Ex-Duchess Told Convicted Sex Offender 'Just Marry Me' After He Was Released From Prison

The message, sent in January 2010, was included among millions of records tied to the disgraced financier, RadarOnline.com can report.

Newly released emails show that Sarah Ferguson , the former Duchess of York, told convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to "just marry me" six months after his release from prison, according to documents made public Friday by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The emails appear to reference possible access to Buckingham Palace, though it remains unclear whether any such visit took place.

Other correspondence suggests Ferguson offered Epstein and his associates VIP access to British royal sites. In June 2009, while Epstein was still incarcerated, she told him, "I can organise anything" after he asked about arranging a "VIP tour" or "access to something special" in London for the daughter of his lawyer, Alan Dershowitz.

In the email, Ferguson wrote: "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me ." The message's context is not explained in the files.

Epstein had been released from Palm Beach County Jail in July 2009 after serving 13 months of an 18-month sentence for soliciting sex from girls as young as 14.

In another message dated September 2009, Ferguson again mentioned marriage, suggesting Epstein wed an unnamed woman with a "great body," adding: "Ok, well marry me and then we will employ her."

Beyond the marriage remarks, the newly released cache sheds further light on Ferguson's continued contact with Epstein after his 2008 conviction. The documents also show Epstein sought to pressure her into releasing a statement claiming he was "not a pedo" and that she had been "duped" into believing false allegations about him.

Among the files are exchanges with someone identified only as "Sarah," whose email address is redacted, as well as discussions with others about "Fergie." The documents indicate "Sarah" refers to Ferguson.

In March 2011, Epstein asked publicist Mike Sitrick to "draft a statement that in an ideal world Fergie would put out" days after Ferguson told the Evening Standard she had "deep regret" over her ties to him. The following month, "Sarah" wrote that she "did not" and "would not" call him a "P" and that she had acted to "protect my own brand."

Epstein also told others in 2009 that "Fergie said she could organise tea in Buckingham Palace apts.. or Windsor Castle."