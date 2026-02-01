Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News

Sarah Ferguson's Shocking Jeffrey Epstein Emails: Ex-Duchess Told Convicted Sex Offender 'Just Marry Me' After He Was Released From Prison

Composite photo of Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Newly released U.S. Department of Justice documents reveal emails between Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein.

Profile Image

Feb. 1 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Newly released emails show that Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, told convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to "just marry me" six months after his release from prison, according to documents made public Friday by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The message, sent in January 2010, was included among millions of records tied to the disgraced financier, RadarOnline.com can report.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Fergie and Epstein

sarah ferguson shocking jeffrey epstein emails marry me prison
Source: MEGA

In a January 2010 email, Ferguson told Epstein: 'Just marry me.'

Epstein had been released from Palm Beach County Jail in July 2009 after serving 13 months of an 18-month sentence for soliciting sex from girls as young as 14.

In the email, Ferguson wrote: "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me." The message's context is not explained in the files.

Other correspondence suggests Ferguson offered Epstein and his associates VIP access to British royal sites. In June 2009, while Epstein was still incarcerated, she told him, "I can organise anything" after he asked about arranging a "VIP tour" or "access to something special" in London for the daughter of his lawyer, Alan Dershowitz.

The emails appear to reference possible access to Buckingham Palace, though it remains unclear whether any such visit took place.

Article continues below advertisement

'Marry Me'

sarah ferguson shocking jeffrey epstein emails marry me prison
Source: MEGA

Emails suggest Ferguson offered to help arrange VIP access to royal sites.

In another message dated September 2009, Ferguson again mentioned marriage, suggesting Epstein wed an unnamed woman with a "great body," adding: "Ok, well marry me and then we will employ her."

Beyond the marriage remarks, the newly released cache sheds further light on Ferguson's continued contact with Epstein after his 2008 conviction. The documents also show Epstein sought to pressure her into releasing a statement claiming he was "not a pedo" and that she had been "duped" into believing false allegations about him.

Among the files are exchanges with someone identified only as "Sarah," whose email address is redacted, as well as discussions with others about "Fergie." The documents indicate "Sarah" refers to Ferguson.

In March 2011, Epstein asked publicist Mike Sitrick to "draft a statement that in an ideal world Fergie would put out" days after Ferguson told the Evening Standard she had "deep regret" over her ties to him. The following month, "Sarah" wrote that she "did not" and "would not" call him a "P" and that she had acted to "protect my own brand."

Epstein also told others in 2009 that "Fergie said she could organise tea in Buckingham Palace apts.. or Windsor Castle."

Other Messages

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
split image of Jeffrey Epstein and Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson Joked About Daughter Eugenie's 'Shagging Weekend' in Newly Surfaced Epstein Email

Split photos of Prince William and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Feud Erupts Between Future King William and Meghan Markle Over 'Tasteless' Netflix Plan

sarah ferguson shocking jeffrey epstein emails marry me prison
Source: MEGA

The documents show Epstein tried to pressure Ferguson into issuing a statement saying he was 'not a pedo.'

After his release, Epstein asked whether there was "any chance of your daughters saying hello" to an unnamed person while in London in July 2010. Ferguson replied: "Beatrice is in London with her father. Eugie is away with a cool boyfriend."

Additional messages show Ferguson thanking Epstein in August 2009 for "being the brother I have always wished for" and writing she had "never been more touched by a friend's kindness." In April 2009, she called him "my dear spectacular and special friend Jeffrey" and a "legend," adding she was "so proud" of him.

All of the exchanges occurred after Epstein's 2008 conviction for prostituting minors.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.