UK Cops Zero in on Claims Disgraced Andrew Windsor Leaked Confidential Documents to Sex Pest Pal Epstein
Feb. 10 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Authorities in the UK are using documents released by the Department of Justice to investigate disgraced Andrew Mountbatten Windsor over claims he slipped Jeffrey Epstein confidential information he gained while working as a trade envoy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The fallen former royal, 65, appears to have sent the late pedophile reports on trade missions on behalf of his homeland to Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, and China, according to emails in the DOJ's latest Epstein documents dump.
Passing on Trade Envoy Details to Epstein
Thames Valley Police confirmed on Monday, February 9, that it was "assessing the information in line with our established procedure," while Windsor stands accused of misconduct in public office and of breaching the Official Secrets Act.
The former prince received an email in November 2010 that he forwarded to Epstein five minutes after it landed in his inbox.
From Windsor's special assistant Amit Patel, it read, "Sir, please find attached the visit reports for Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen in relation to your recent visit to South East Asia."
“The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement from King Charles III.
It continued, "While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect."
Secret Friendship
The following month, Windsor was back at it again, despite allegedly flying to New York in late 2010 for the purpose of ending his friendship with Epstein.
On Christmas Eve 2010, Windsor forwarded the financier a confidential briefing detailing investment prospects in Afghanistan’s Helmand province.
The former Duke of York told the BBC in his disastrous 2019 interview that he visited Epstein’s Manhattan home in December 2010 to "end any future relationship" with the disgraced s-- pest.
The new emails further prove that Windsor was still thick as thieves with Epstein, sharing his sensitive and confidential trade visit information.
Disturbing New Photos
The previously unreleased emails are the latest black eye for Windsor to come from the DOJ's release of nearly three million Epstein-related documents.
He appeared in a series of disturbing photos showing him on all fours on the floor above a motionless woman.
Windsor touched the woman's midsection several times as she lay prone in the photographs, while looking up at the camera with glassy eyes in one snapshot. It's unclear when the pictures were taken or if the woman may have been a victim, as her face was blacked out to protect her identity.
The photos caused UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to demand Windsor testify before the U.S. Congress about his ties to Epstein, saying, the late pedo's "victims have to be the first priority."
The House Oversight Committee has been investigating Epstein's friendships, seeking depositions from those he was associated with, including his ex-girlfriend and former madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, and his friend, former President Bill Clinton.
Andrew Windsor's Epstein Fallout
Windsor was stripped of all royal titles and privileges, including that of "prince," by his brother, King Charles III, in October 2025.
The move came after Epstein's trafficking victim, Virginia Giuffre, detailed her alleged lurid s----- abuse at the hands of the disgraced royal family member in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl.
She claimed Windsor treated having s-- with the then-underage Giuffre as "his birthright" and was able to correctly guess that she was only 17 years old, as his teenage daughters were close in age.
Windsor has continuously denied that he ever had s-- with Giuffre.