UK Cops Zero in on Claims Disgraced Andrew Windsor Leaked Confidential Documents to Sex Pest Pal Epstein

Thames Valley Police confirmed on Monday, February 9, that it was "assessing the information in line with our established procedure," while Windsor stands accused of misconduct in public office and of breaching the Official Secrets Act.

The former prince received an email in November 2010 that he forwarded to Epstein five minutes after it landed in his inbox.

From Windsor's special assistant Amit Patel, it read, "Sir, please find attached the visit reports for Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen in relation to your recent visit to South East Asia."

“The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement from King Charles III.

It continued, "While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect."