EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Grim Future That Lies Ahead for Andrew Windsor as He Heads Toward 66th Birthday This Month

Once the Duke of York, a senior royal and the U.K.'s special representative for trade and investment, he is now stripped of royal duties and titles, embroiled in disputes over housing, and increasingly distant from his closest relatives.

The uncertainty surrounds where he will live, how he will be supported, and how much contact he will retain with his family as King Charles III, 77, presses ahead with efforts to protect the monarchy's reputation.

For his 50th birthday, Andrew was feted with private celebrations that reflected his standing.

He hosted an intimate dinner at his ski chalet in Verbier, Switzerland, alongside his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, and their daughters Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35.

Days later, Beatrice and Eugenie organized a larger gathering at St James's Palace attended by high-profile guests, including Naomi Campbell and Goga Ashkenazi.

At the time, Andrew still had an office at Buckingham Palace and publicly funded staff.