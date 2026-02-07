EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Grim Future That Lies Ahead for Andrew Windsor as He Heads Toward 66th Birthday This Month
Feb. 7 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is approaching his 66th birthday, facing what sources told RadarOnline.com is now the "bleakest and blackest chapter of his life," as he's tormented by fractured family relationships, the loss of his palatial home, and an increasingly marginalized existence inside a monarchy determined to totally erase him from their ranks.
When Andrew, 65, turns 66 on February 19, the contrast with earlier milestones will be stark.
The Fall of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Once the Duke of York, a senior royal and the U.K.'s special representative for trade and investment, he is now stripped of royal duties and titles, embroiled in disputes over housing, and increasingly distant from his closest relatives.
The uncertainty surrounds where he will live, how he will be supported, and how much contact he will retain with his family as King Charles III, 77, presses ahead with efforts to protect the monarchy's reputation.
For his 50th birthday, Andrew was feted with private celebrations that reflected his standing.
He hosted an intimate dinner at his ski chalet in Verbier, Switzerland, alongside his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, and their daughters Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35.
Days later, Beatrice and Eugenie organized a larger gathering at St James's Palace attended by high-profile guests, including Naomi Campbell and Goga Ashkenazi.
At the time, Andrew still had an office at Buckingham Palace and publicly funded staff.
By the time his 60th birthday approached in 2020, celebrations were quietly shelved as pressure mounted over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
Today, sources said there is "much less energy" as he approaches 66. Visits from Beatrice and Eugenie are now rare.
While neither has completely cut him off, it is understood Eugenie has not spoken to her father for some time.
Relations are warmer between Ferguson and the couple's daughters, but she has not been offered a permanent home with them.
Eviction from Royal Lodge and Downsizing
Andrew is preparing to leave Royal Lodge in Windsor after relinquishing the lease on the property, owned by the Crown Estate.
The Royal Collection Trust has removed valuable artwork from the house, placing it in a bonded London warehouse, and his shotguns have been seized by his older brother, King Charles.
Charles, 77, has humiliatingly earmarked Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate as Andrew's humble future home, with an interim stay planned elsewhere on the estate, potentially at Wood Farm, the former residence of Prince Philip.
Extensive security work has been required on the new ramshackle property he faces seeing out his days inside, including new gates and alarm systems, though the arrangement has reportedly caused dissatisfaction.
Pest control officers have also been seen at the trouble-hit property amid reports of a mole problem.
Sarah Ferguson's Next Move
Despite the tensions, Andrew retains pockets of private support. His siblings, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Anne, the Princess Royal, have remained in contact.
But future King William, 43, and his wife Catherine, 44, have publicly backed Charles' decisions to freeze him out of "The Firm." Andrew and Ferguson are also charting separate paths.
Ferguson has lost the Duchess of York title she retained after their 1996 divorce and has no permanent home, though one source told us, "She would prefer to remain near Windsor."
In November, Andrew voluntarily surrendered his shotgun license following a Metropolitan Police visit, with fears now mounting for his mental health after the latest tranche of Epstein files just released by the U.S. Department of Justice heaped more shame on the fallen royal exile.
The papers included a photo of Andrew leaning over a woman – whose face was redacted in the image – on all fours, leading to him being dubbed a "Creepy Crawler" in the British Press.