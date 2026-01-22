What a Pest! Andrew Windsor Leaves Taxpayers Fuming Again As They 'Face Bill for Bug Removal From His New Free Home'
Jan. 22 2026, Updated 6:44 p.m. ET
The "commoner" formerly known as Prince Andrew has sparked fresh outrage by having pest removal experts called out to his "humble" new abode, most likely at the expense of the British taxpayer, sources have told RadarOnline.com.
Shamed Andy, 65, is shifting his collection of teddy bears and getting Sky installed at his Marsh Farm house on his older brother King Charles' beloved Sandringham Estate.
Exterminators Clear 'Royal Pests' from Marsh Farm
And now the royal pariah, who has been cast out of his grace-and-favor $40million Royal Lodge mansion, is having unwanted bugs cleared out of his new pad.
A white Command Pest Control van was spotted outside Marsh Farm this week in the village of Wolferton, where workmen have been busy preparing for Andrew's big move.
It's not known exactly what the contractors were doing at the pad, but the company deals with removing unwanted rats, mice, squirrels and wasp nests.
One source told us: "It's ironic one of the biggest royal pests is now running up more costs because of pests. He's like a cockroach who keeps surviving."
Mice and rats are said to run rife at Charles' Sandringham estate, as tenants in its properties are barred from keeping cats.
The pussycat ban is believed to have been brought in by the late Queen Elizabeth II, as she was worried they could prey on the chicks of game birds breeding on the estate.
Humane Rodent Control and the Sandringham Cat Ban
It stated on the Command Pest Control website: "January is a bad time for rats, especially when it is cold and frosty, their numbers reduce dramatically in prolonged spells of cold.
"Therefore, they tend to try to enter buildings looking for warmth and can be seen close to properties, sometimes heard in roof voids and cavity walls.
"Sightings are reported as they try to scavenge for a living. Mice will also seek shelter and will survive on poor diets inside properties."
The company, which has a Royal Warrant and works across the East of England, says it carries out "humane rodent control."
The royal family has also struggled to get rid of rats in Buckingham Palace since Queen Victoria's reign, and even as recently as 2019, Queen Elizabeth II was forced to hire exterminators to get rid of the vermin.
Last year, Charles' country retreat was the victim of a wasp infestation, leading to a team of bug sprayers being called out to Sandringham.
Sky VIP Services and High-Security Upgrades
Andy's pest visit comes after it emerged a Sky service has already been installed at his new retirement pad.
Sky's "VIP" team was spotted at Marsh Farm, where the ex-Prince will soon be holed up.
Andrew is set to move into the gaff after finally agreeing to leave Royal Lodge in Windsor amid the ongoing outrage over his friendship with pedophile tycoon Jeffrey Epstein.
Workmen have also been seen installing security lights around the plush pad and building a 6-foot fence.
Drones were recently banned from flying over the property, which is currently a working farm.
It has emerged Andrew lived at the sprawling Royal Lodge with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, after paying a token "peppercorn rent" on the 31-room property.
The Surrender of Royal Lodge and Payout Disputes
He gave 12 months' notice he would surrender the house last October and is unlikely to get any compensation for leaving the mansion due to its dilapidated state.
A report from the Crown Estate for MPs on the public spending watchdog said in "all likelihood" Andy will "not be owed any compensation" for his agreement to move.
If no repairs had been required on the Royal Lodge, he would have pocketed around $644,000.
Buckingham Palace refused to comment when asked why the pest controllers were at Marsh Farm or provide details on who was footing the bill.