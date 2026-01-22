What a Pest! Andrew Windsor Leaves Taxpayers Fuming Again As They 'Face Bill for Bug Removal From His New Free Home'

And now the royal pariah, who has been cast out of his grace-and-favor $40million Royal Lodge mansion, is having unwanted bugs cleared out of his new pad.

A white Command Pest Control van was spotted outside Marsh Farm this week in the village of Wolferton, where workmen have been busy preparing for Andrew's big move.

It's not known exactly what the contractors were doing at the pad, but the company deals with removing unwanted rats, mice, squirrels and wasp nests.

One source told us: "It's ironic one of the biggest royal pests is now running up more costs because of pests. He's like a cockroach who keeps surviving."

Mice and rats are said to run rife at Charles' Sandringham estate, as tenants in its properties are barred from keeping cats.

The pussycat ban is believed to have been brought in by the late Queen Elizabeth II, as she was worried they could prey on the chicks of game birds breeding on the estate.