EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Facing Huge X-Rated Mockery Over 'Emergency' Cable TV Installation at His 'Humble Retirement Home'
Jan. 21 2026, Published 4:08 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is once again attracting huge derision – this time from royal staff – as sources claimed the disgraced royal has prioritized the installation of adult television channels at his new Norfolk home, prompting whispers the former prince is lonely, bored and sexually frustrated.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Andrew, 65, is now in the final stages of leaving Royal Lodge after handing back his long-term lease last October, following the removal of his royal titles amid the fallout from his association with Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew's Move to Sandringham
As removal vans were seen loading belongings at Windsor this week, technicians were simultaneously fitting premium satellite television and high-speed broadband at Marsh Farm, his new residence on the Sandringham estate.
Marsh Farm, a former working farm near the village of Wolferton, is undergoing rapid renovations ahead of Andrew's arrival.
Contractors have installed perimeter fencing, CCTV and security lighting, while drainage work and internal refits continue.
But according to insiders, the most urgent request was neither security nor heating.
"The priority was Sky TV," a source told us.
"And not just the basics – staff are saying he specifically asked for the full package, including adult channels."
Staff Mock TV Demands
The source added the request has become a source of ridicule.
"Royal staff are openly mocking him for it," they said.
"There is a feeling that it sums up how sad and isolated his life has become. He is downsizing in theory, but clinging to indulgences like TV porn as company."
Andrew is vacating Royal Lodge after more than 20 years in the 31-room mansion, once occupied by the Queen Mother.
His fall from grace has been swift, leaving him formally styled as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and totally cut off from public duties.
Despite this, insiders say his expectations of comfort remain unchanged.
"Television is the one thing he refuses to live without," another source said.
"He wants constant access to news, sport, films and those adult channels. Staff find it deeply embarrassing."
Andrew's Isolated Lifestyle
A palace aide said the emphasis on television has not gone unnoticed.
"Of all the things he could have prioritized during this move, it was premium TV and broadband," the aide said.
"That speaks volumes about his mindset. People joke that it is his substitute for a social life."
Andrew has long been described as spending hours alone watching television and tracking aircraft movements online to fill his time.
"There is a sense that nothing has really changed for him internally," the aide said.
"He may have lost titles and status, but he still expects to be catered to like a big baby. And he has become a total couch potato, slumped in front of his wide-screen TV and playing video games."
New Residency Timeline
Sarah Ferguson, 66, Andrew's former wife, is also leaving Royal Lodge but is not expected to join him at Marsh Farm.
She is said to be seeking separate accommodation.
Marsh Farm itself is relatively isolated, two miles from Sandringham House and close to Wood Farm, where Prince Philip spent his retirement.
A drone exclusion zone has reportedly been extended over the area in preparation for Andrew's arrival.
One local observer said the work schedule reflected urgency rather than luxury.
"Everything is being pushed through quickly," they said.
"It is not being turned into a palace, but it has to be secure and fully functional. The irony is that the most talked-about feature is the television setup."
Among the items believed to be leaving Royal Lodge is Andrew's much-discussed collection of teddy bears, which have always been arranged in strict order by his flunkies.
Andrew is expected to fully vacate Windsor before his 66th birthday on February 19, with a temporary stay elsewhere on the Sandringham estate until Marsh Farm is fully ready in early April.