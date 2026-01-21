Nick Reiner Branded 'Entitled Monster' By Ex-Roommate at $60K Per Month Rehab Center Who Witnessed 'Killer' Nepo Baby's 'Rage'
Nick Reiner has been branded an "entitled monster" by his former roommate at a $60k-per-month rehab center.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Wyoming restaurateur Danny Svilar, who shared a room at the luxury rehab facility with Nick in California when they were both 15 years old, claims his murdered parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer "did everything they could" for their son.
'He Hated His Parents'
But despite spending millions on his recovery, he claims Nick used to rant about "how much he hated his f------parents."
Svilar, 32, a recovering shopping addict, told The Daily Mail: "He just had really oppressed anger towards the fame.
"I don't know how it is having a father with that level of fame, but regardless of that, Nick had no sense of gratitude, no sense of appreciation.
"He was just a f------ pompous little punk... he just wanted to be out, smoking pot, doing pills, doing whatever, and his family just wanted him to get help."
Nick, 32, is accused of brutally stabbing his famous parents at their $13.5million mansion in Brentwood, Los Angeles, during the early hours of December 14.
The Hollywood director and his producer wife were found dead hours later by their horrified daughter, Romy, and Nick was arrested later that day on suspicion of murder.
Supported Son During Rehab Stint
Svilar claims he met Nick at a California rehab facility in the summer of 2009 after his mom staged an intervention after he racked up $250,000 on my father's credit card.
Nick had been seeking treatment for drug addiction treatment.
He explained: "Nick was my first roommate.
"From the get-go, he was pretty welcoming, pretty funny. But at the same time, there was this side of him which could just, like, flip."
Svilar said that he witnessed Nick attack another teen at the facility, and on one occasion, the nepo baby directed his rage towards him, resulting in their separation.
"I compared him to looking like John Travolta's son that died, and that set him off," Svilar said, referring to the actor's late son, Jett Travolta.
Rage Over Comparison To Jett Travola
"We had good rapport at first, but then I was like 'oh my god, that's who you remind me of.'
"It kind of turned ugly after that… He definitely tried to get aggressive with me.
"He tried to get physical, and then a tech had to step in… He was getting into my face and raising a fist."
During his first days at the center, Svilar said he would talk to Nick before they fell asleep each night.
"We would talk at night after lights were out, and some of the things that he would say really threw me the wrong way," he said.
"Because I'm a 15-year-old boy in the same room as somebody with a crazy addiction. It was very, very chilling, but also, a crazy new experience for me."
Svilar told how Nick's attitude enraged him, because unlike many of the teenage addicts in the facility, the director's son had parents who evidently cared about him very much.
He explained: "The parents of these children with money, they usually are not truly involved in wanting to help them, or do this or that.
"They have a hired hand, basically, being their handler, if you will. Lots of the kids in there had absent parents who relied on nannies.
"But Rob and Michele were there for every single family group. They were there for every therapy session.
"They didn't have to give me the time of day. I played frisbee with Rob. Rob Reiner, for God's sake. They just wanted to get him well."
Referring to Nick, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, Svilar added: "I would hate to see him try to plead this guilty or not guilty by insanity, when in reality he told me how much he f------ hated his parents, especially his father.
"He really truly had no cause to hate them except for the fact that they are the reason for a lot of his problems, and that boiled down to the fame."
The pair lost touch after leaving the facility.
But when he heard the Reiners had been murdered, Svilar immediately feared Nick may have been behind it.
He added: "Whether he relapsed, or whether it was his mental disorder, I don't know.
"But as soon as I saw that Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were murdered, I knew exactly who it was."