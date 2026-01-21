Nick Reiner Branded 'Entitled Monster' By Ex-Roommate at $60K Per Month Rehab Center Who Witnessed 'Killer' Nepo Baby's 'Rage'

But despite spending millions on his recovery, he claims Nick used to rant about "how much he hated his f------parents."

Svilar, 32, a recovering shopping addict, told The Daily Mail: "He just had really oppressed anger towards the fame.

"I don't know how it is having a father with that level of fame, but regardless of that, Nick had no sense of gratitude, no sense of appreciation.

"He was just a f------ pompous little punk... he just wanted to be out, smoking pot, doing pills, doing whatever, and his family just wanted him to get help."

Nick, 32, is accused of brutally stabbing his famous parents at their $13.5million mansion in Brentwood, Los Angeles, during the early hours of December 14.

The Hollywood director and his producer wife were found dead hours later by their horrified daughter, Romy, and Nick was arrested later that day on suspicion of murder.