Chaos at CBS: New Boss Bari Weiss' Dynamic Could Lead to a 'Death Spiral' That is 'Hard to Reverse' as Network Continues to Undergo Changes

bari weiss and 60 minutes logo
Source: The Free Press/YouTube/cbs

Bari Weiss has already left her mark on CBS news programs like '60 Minutes'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 21 2026, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

Bari Weiss is doing irreparable harm to CBS and its news legacy, experts warn, as the new editor-in-chief continues her "anti-woke" makeover.

RadarOnline.com has learned employees at the once highly respected newsroom are just waiting to see who is next, as their new boss cleans house amid the change in philosophy.

Bari's Early Setbacks

Photo of Bari Weiss
Source: mega

Staffers are said to be in a state of chaos over what changes Weiss will make next.

Since her brief arrival, CBS has suffered a series of embarrassing snafus, including the controversy over pulling a 60 Minutes segment critical of the Trump administration and Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil's disastrous first week.

Weiss was brought on in early October and has already seen several longtime staffers quit, while others admit to feeling "terrified" by her presence.

It's all adding up to a hostile work environment, according to Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, senior associate dean for leadership studies at the Yale School of Management.

"When you have that kind of chaos, what you see people do is they retreat to safety," Sonnenfeld told Variety. "They don't want to rise. They don’t want to look as if they are identified as anybody’s person."

Bari Brings Change

tony dokoupil
Source: CBS Evening News/YouTube

Tony Dokoupil suffered through a disastrous debut

Weiss was hired by Trump supporter and new Chairman and CEO of Paramount, David Ellison, to jolt the network news division out of its left-leaning reporting.

And she wasted no time in making big changes to the staff, getting rid of the liberal mainstays in favor of bringing balance – and viewers – back to the ratings-challenged operation.

She's also reportedly tried to poach some of her competitor's biggest names to the Tiffany network – but one industry insider told Radar the 41-year-old is in over her head.

"Bari is so completely out of her depth it’s embarrassing," our source claimed. "She clearly has no idea how to run a network, and this spaghetti-on-the-wall approach to programming shows just how green she is in this position."

CBS News' 'War Zone'

Anderson Cooper and Gayle King
Source: mega

Anderson Cooper and Gayle King could be let go.

So far, Weiss has reportedly approached Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who is under contract through 2028, and former Today host Hoda Kotb for jobs at CBS.

Meanwhile, liberal-leaning personalities like Anderson Cooper and Gayle King could find themselves, and their pricey salaries, jettisoned.

"It's a war zone," one producer revealed. "People are terrified, whispering about who's next."

Another boasted: "Once Gayle’s gone, the Bari era will be complete."

Bari's 'Big Mistake'

photo of hoda Kotb and bret baier
Source: mega/Fox News/YouTube

Weiss has tried to sign popular personalities like Hoda Kotb and Bret Baier.

But wanting to poach her competitor's talents may be easier said than done. One industry insider told Radar the big names would be making a big mistake by switching sides.

"Hoda Kotb and Bret Baier would be fools to go to CBS," the source said. "(The network) is in perennial last place, and judging from what we’ve seen of Bari’s leadership and vision so far, there’s zero hope for the future of the Tiffany network, which is just so sad.

Our industry source said Weiss should focus on building her own base and making her own mark on the television landscape, instead of trying to lure others in.

"Bari Weiss is an agent of chaos who has no original ideas and even less of a clue on how to run an actual news organization, which is clear by her repeated missteps and ignorance when it comes to hiring stars," the insider added.

